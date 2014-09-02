U.S. futures advance ahead of manufacturing data

U.S. stock index futures advanced on Tuesday, after the S&P 500 closed out its best month since February, anticipating reports on the manufacturing sector.



S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 1.75 points and fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract - indicated a slightly higher open. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures 1YMc1 rose 18 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 added 7 points.

The benchmark S&P index gained 3.8 percent in August, its best month since a 4.3 percent climb in February. However, the monthly average volume of 5.24 billion was the lowest of the year, according to data from BATS Global Markets.

Exelixis shares plunged 51.2 percent to $2.02 before the opening bell after the company said on Monday it would cut about 70 percent of its workforce after its experimental prostate cancer drug cabozantinib failed a late-stage study.

Dollar General Corp raised its bid for Family Dollar Stores Inc by 2 percent to $80 per share, or $9.1 billion, and warned it may turn hostile and appeal directly to shareholders if the new offer was rejected. Family Dollar shares gained 0.8 percent to $80.45 in premarket.

Compuware jumped 14.4 percent to $10.70 in premarket after the Wall Street Journal reported the company is near a deal to sell itself.

Federica Mogherini, Italian Foreign Minister, told the European Parliament that European Union governments will decide on a package of new sanctions against Russia by Friday, calling for "the strongest possible response."

European shares rose, with French industrial group Legrand outperforming in response to a broker upgrade, but European stock markets remained within a tight range as investors await the European Central Bank's policy decision later this week.

