Trading News Events: Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index (CPI) - Core Rate of Inflation to Grow Annualized 0.7% for Second Consecutive Month

A further slowdown in the Euro-Zone’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) may heighten the bearish sentiment surrounding the EUR/USD as it puts increased pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to implement more non-standard measures.



What’s Expected:













Why Is This Event Important:



There’s growing bets that the Governing Council may have little choice but to implement quantitative easing across the monetary union amid the growing threat for deflation, and the single currency remains at risk of facing additional headwinds in 2015 as the economic recovery remains subdued.



However, the CPI report may show sticky price growth in Europe as the region returns the growth, and a stronger-than-expected inflation print may trigger a more meaningful correction in EUR/USD as it mitigates the risk for deflation.



How To Trade This Event Risk



Bearish EUR Trade: Euro-Zone CPI Slips to 0.3% or Lower



Need red, five-minute candle following the release to consider a short EUR/USD trade

If market reaction favors selling Euro, short EUR/USD with two separate position

Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward

Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit, set reasonable limit

Bullish EUR Trade: Headline Reading for Inflation Tops Market Forecast

Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long EUR/USD trade

Implement same setup as the bearish Euro trade, just in opposite direction

EUR/USD Daily Chart





Will continue to look for lower highs & lows as the downward trending channel remains in play.

Interim Resistance: 1.2610 (61.8% expansion) to 1.2620 (50% retracement)

Interim Support: 1.2280 (100% expansion) to 1.2290 (38.2% expansion)

Impact that the Euro-Zone CPI report has had on EUR during the last release



Period Data Released Estimate Actual Pips Change

(1 Hour post event ) Pips Change

(End of Day post event) OCT 2014 10/31/2014 10:00 GMT 0.4% 0.4% + 14 - 41



