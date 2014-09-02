Apple Inc. At Risk On Nude Photo Hacking Scandal?

Who is more at risk today? You keeping your intimate pics in iCloud, or Apple Inc. having failed to prevent leaking? Apple is predicted to painfully fall on nude photo hacking scandal.

Resume:



Apple has issued a statement saying it takes privacy very seriously, but 24 hours after the leak has given no assurances to its millions of customers

FBI also confirmed it has launched an investigation into the leak



When activated, iCloud automatically stores users' photos and data online

Hacker claims to have images of other stars, which have not been posted

'We take user privacy very seriously and are actively investigating this report,' Apple spokeswoman Nat Kerris commented.



Nearly 24 hours after the publication of the images of Sunday night, Apple finally issued a statement, but the tech giant couldn't say how the alleged breach occurred and didn't offer any guarantee to its hundreds of millions of customers worldwide that the service is safe to use. Moreover, a flaw in the 'Find My iPhone' function of its iCloud service may have helped a hacker to steal the private pictures.

Among the most famous attacked celebrities are Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna, Kate Upton, Mary Winstead, Kirsten Dunst, Cara Delevigne and a number of others. Their twitter comments are hardly inspirational for Apple:

Launched in October 2011, the firm's iCloud service is now used by more than 320 million people worldwide.

When activated, it automatically stores users' photos, emails, documents and other information in a 'cloud', allowing them to sync the data across a range of platforms. These include iPhones, iPads and MacBooks.

Users can then access their information from any internet-connected device using a log-in and password.



The service secures data by encrypting it when it is sent over the web, storing it in an encrypted format when kept on server, and using secure tokens for authentication.

Today investors wonder what will happen with Apple shares ahead of iPhone 6 launch, but in the aftermath of the privacy scandal. We will see it shortly.

