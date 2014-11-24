NZDUSD Price Pattern Technical Analysis: Short at 0.7909

The New Zealand Dollar may have resumed the down trend against its US namesake after prices violated the series of higher highs and higher lows set from early November. A daily close below the 14.6% Fibonacci expansion at 0.7802 exposes the 0.7682-96 area marked by the July 2013 bottom and the 23.6% level. Alternatively, a turn above the 23.6% Fib retracement at 0.7937 opens the door for a test of the October 21 high at 0.8034.

Resistance

Support

0.7937 0.7802 0.8034

0.7682

0.8109 0.7525

A shallow pull-up from last week’s lows has made for an improvement in risk/reward parameters and we will now enter short, initially targeting 0.7802.



