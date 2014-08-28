Dollar steady ahead of U.S. GDP, jobless claims data

The dollar was little changed against its main rivals on Thursday, as investors expected the release of U.S. data on second quarter growth and weekly jobless claims later in the day for further indications on the strength of the country's recovery.

Markets were eyeing the upcoming U.S. economic reports for confirmation of Federal Reserve Chairman's upbeat comments last week. Speaking at Jackson Hole, Ms. Yellen said that the U.S. economy is recovering and added the labor market is improving as well.

EUR/USD was at 1.3187.

Data demonstrated that the number of unemployed people in Germany rose by 2,000 last month, confounding expectations for a decline of 5,000. The change in the number of unemployed people for June was revised to a 11,000 drop from a previously estimated 12,000 decline.

Taken separately, preliminary data showed that consumer price inflation in Spain fell at an annualized rate of 0.5% this month, compared to expectations for a 0.2% downtick, after a 0.3% fall in July.

The euro found some support earlier, as expectations for fresh stimulus measures by the European Central Bank slightly eased after German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble said on Wednesday that ECB President Mario Draghi's recent comments on the matter have been "over-interpreted."

The pound was steady, with GBP/USD adding 0.13% to 1.6582.

The Confederation of British Industry earlier reported that realized sales rose to a six-month high of 37 this month, from a reading of 21 in July, compared to expectations for a rise to 27.

The dollar slipped against the yen, with USD/JPY down 0.21% to 103.66 and steady against the Swiss franc, with USD/CHF at 0.9143.

In Switzerland, official data showed that the number of employed people rose to 4,200 million in the last quarter, from 4,192 million in the three months to April. Analysts had expected the number of employed people to rise to 4,210 million in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, AUD/USD rose 0.27% to 0.9361 and NZD/USD added 0.16% to 0.8387, while USD/CAD dipped 0.05% to 1.0859.