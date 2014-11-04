EURUSD Technical Analysis 2014, 02.11 - 09.11: Bearish With 1.2500 Psy Level Crossing

D1 price is on primary bearish for crossing 1.2546 support level on open bar for now.

H4 price is on bearish ranging between 1.2485 support and 1.2631 resistance.

W1 price is on bearish with market rally finishing, the price is trying to break 1.2500 key psy support level for the bearish to be continuing.

MN price: bearish - Chinkou Span line is crossing the price on open bar, and the price is breaking 1.2571 support level. If Chinkou Span line will break MN price from above to below on close monthly bar so we may see the bearish market condition for this pair for the next months and next year too.



- If D1 price will break 1.2546 support level so the primary bearish will be continuing (good to open sell trade for example)

- If D1 price will break 1.2770 resistance - we may see the secondary market rally inside primary bearish with the good possibility to market reversal to primary bullish on D1 timeframe (good to counter-trend trading systems)

- If not so we may see the ranging market condition within bearish.



Recommendation for long: watch D1 price to break 1.2770 resistance for possible buy trade

Recommendation to go short: watch D1 close price to break 1.2546 support for possible sell trade



Trading Summary: bearish



UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on EURUSD price movement for this coming week)

2014-11-03 01:00 GMT (or 02:00 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - Non-Manufacturing PMI]

2014-11-03 01:45 GMT (or 02:45 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - HSBC Manufacturing PMI]

2014-11-03 08:15 GMT (or 09:15 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - Spanish Manufacturing PMI]

2014-11-03 09:00 GMT (or 10:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - Final Manufacturing PMI]

2014-11-03 15:00 GMT (or 16:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]

2014-11-04 08:00 GMT (or 09:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - Spanish Unemployment Change]

2014-11-04 13:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Trade Balance]

2014-11-05 13:15 GMT (or 14:15 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]

2014-11-05 14:15 GMT (or 15:15 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - FOMC Member Kocherlakota Speech]

2014-11-05 15:00 GMT (or 16:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI]

2014-11-06 07:00 GMT (or 08:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German Factory Orders]

2014-11-06 12:45 GMT (or 13:45 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - Minimum Bid Rate]

2014-11-06 13:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - ECB Press Conference]

2014-11-06 13:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Unemployment Claims]

2014-11-07 07:00 GMT (or 08:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German Trade Balance]

2014-11-07 13:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

Resistance

Support

1.2770

1.2571

1.2839

1.2546

1.2901

1.2500

SUMMARY : bearish

TREND : bearish



Intraday Chart





