DAX and other Indizes

the recent escalation of various geopolitical crises could touch the DAX little. But even some worse than expected leading economic indicators from Germany left the stockbrokers cold. There could be good reasons.

First, the facts: On Friday, the much acclaimed ifo business climate fell more than expected. The week before, there was already a significant drop in the ZEW Economic Sentiment - the sixth in a row (!). In both cases, analysts, however, rather came from a quasi-stagnation of values.

The DAX but it was hard to get worked up. For the ifo business climate, but especially the ZEW economic expectations are sentiment indicators that are collected through surveys among decision makers in companies (ifo) and financial market experts (ZEW). And since there act "only" people, these can of course also influence of the negative sentiment or reporting on the recent crises.