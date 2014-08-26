Just To Make It Shorter - All About Politics And Durable Goods Orders Today
Currency

Just To Make It Shorter - All About Politics And Durable Goods Orders Today

26 August 2014, 13:21
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
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  • The US dollar is little changed.
  • The euro sold into the early gains that carried it to $1.3215 in early European activity.
  • Global equity markets are consolidating as well, but the bond markets remain in rally-mode.
  • However, main take away many observers drew from Draghi's Jackson Hole speech was that QE may be imminent.
  • The political turmoil in France is more a cabinet reshuffle than a collapse of the government as it had appeared yesterday.
  • Japan Prime Minister Abe is expected to announce a cabinet reshuffle next week (September 3).
  • However, a small tell that it is not as confident as it may appear was revealed in how it characterized industrial output. 
  • The July US durable goods orders report the main economic data of the day.
  • The consensus continues to be for the first Fed rate hike in Q3 next year.
  • On the political front, the Russian-Ukraine-EU meeting is very much the focus.
  • Putin's ploy should be well understood in the United States.
  • There will be two important political developments in Brazil today.
#Draghi, durable goods, Jackson Hole, Prime Minister Abe, Russian-Ukraine-EU meeting