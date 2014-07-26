10 Weekend Reads

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291
• Billion-Dollar Billy Beane (FiveThirtyEight)
• Don’t tell anybody this story on HFT power jump trading (Bloomberg)
• Soaring student debt sparks response from Catholic colleges (Catholic News Agency)
• If you can’t choose wisely, pick at random (Aeon)
• We Work: A Secret History of the Workplace (The Minnesota Review) see also Post-its, push pins, pencils: In the stationary cupboard (LRB)
• What the Hobby Lobby Ruling Means for America (NY Times)
• The Fascinating…Frustrating…Fascinating History of Autocorrect (Wired)
• Britney Spears is a pop queen. And pop queens don’t need to sing. (Vox)
• If the World Began Again, Would Life as We Know It Exist? (Nautilus)
• Just Undo It: The LeBron James Profile That Nike Killed (Deadspin)
• Don’t tell anybody this story on HFT power jump trading (Bloomberg)
• Soaring student debt sparks response from Catholic colleges (Catholic News Agency)
• If you can’t choose wisely, pick at random (Aeon)
• We Work: A Secret History of the Workplace (The Minnesota Review) see also Post-its, push pins, pencils: In the stationary cupboard (LRB)
• What the Hobby Lobby Ruling Means for America (NY Times)
• The Fascinating…Frustrating…Fascinating History of Autocorrect (Wired)
• Britney Spears is a pop queen. And pop queens don’t need to sing. (Vox)
• If the World Began Again, Would Life as We Know It Exist? (Nautilus)
• Just Undo It: The LeBron James Profile That Nike Killed (Deadspin)