EURAUD Reversals by Breaks Support

EURAUD opens US trading below S4

A bias towards lower lows remains under 1.4257

A move above 1.4296 would signal a potential false breakout





Price began to immediately drop, and move below trading range support at 1.4296. The end result was price breaking out and now trading under the S4 support line found at 1.4257. As price continues to move towards lower lows, breakout and trend traders will look to take advantage of the currency pairs continued downside momentum.



A move back above the S3 Camarilla pivot point, would signal another price reversal for the day and an end to current market conditions. At this point, breakout and momentum trading should be concluded and traders can consider fresh entries with the markets new influenced direction.





