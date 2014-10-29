Partner with FXTM Partners in an Exclusive New Contest for Introducers

In an exciting new competition with attractive prizes and monetary rewards, FXTM Partners is offering existing and aspiring Introducers an opportunity to showcase their networking skills.

Contest registration starts on the 27th of October and the contest will run for 6 months, between the 10th of November, 2014 and May 29th, 2015.

The contest offers an amazing $20,000 prize pool to be split between the top 5 winners and this prize pool will keep growing according to the number of participants who join.

The Introducers’ ultimate goal is to refer clients to FXTM. Any trading activity performed on the accounts of referrals will generate points on behalf of the Introducers. For every lot traded and for each funded account, participating Introducers will earn a number of points which will finally determine the contest’s winners!*

The idea behind the contest is simple; build your client base by referring clients and motivate them to trade in order to gain points and boost your position in the ranking ladder.

The $20,000 prize pool is waiting for you - Click here to register for the contest today!

*Terms and Conditions Apply