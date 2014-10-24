NZDUSD: 39 pips range price movement by NZD - Trade Balance news event

Trade Balance

past data is -489M

forecast data is -625M

actual data is -1350M according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or actual data) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month. Export demand and currency demand are directly linked because foreigners must buy the domestic currency to pay for the nation's exports. Export demand also impacts production and prices at domestic manufacturers. Released monthly, about 26 days after the month ends.

==========

New Zealand posted a trade deficit of NZ$1.350 billion in September - Statistics New Zealand said on Friday (or 37 percent of the total value of exports). The headline figure was shy of forecasts for a shortfall of NZ$625 million following the NZ$472 million deficit in August.

Exports were down 5.3 percent on year to NZ$3.61 billion. Imports surged an annual 23.0 percent to NZ$4.97 billion versus forecasts for NZ$4.20 billion and up sharply from NZ$4.00 billion a month earlier. For the third quarter of 2014, the seasonally adjusted value of exported goods fell 3.0 percent to NZ$12 billion. Imports climbed 3.7 percent, to NZ$13 billion. The fall in exports follows a 7.5 percent decline in Q2. Falls for both quarters were led by milk powder, butter, and cheese; and logs, wood, and wood articles.

"This is the first quarter since September 2013 where exports to Australia were greater than to China," international statistics manager Jason Attewell said. "China's rise to being our number one export market coincided with record dairy exports (driven by both prices and volumes) in the year to the September 2014 quarter."



