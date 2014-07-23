Charlie Lee Thinks Dogecoin Will Die

In his speech at The North American Conference in Chicago, Litecoin creator Charlie Lee confidently predicted the death of Dogecoin, citing its downgrading hashrate as one of the major factors in providing the event. However, Lee once again proposed Dogecoin developers to merge with Litecoin in order to ensure their survival.He also spoke to CryptoCoinsNews.COM in person and elaborated his views on Dogecoin in details.

“The Dogecoin development team needs to do something,” he said.

“Most people in the community actually don’t understand the problem. The hashrate is so low that it’s getting dangerous. It’s getting to the point where anyone with a small ASIC farm can attack it.”

Lee considers himself as one of the most concerned well-wishers of Dogecoin. He once offered Dogecoin founders the same choice of merge-mining, which the latter respectfully rejected. Lee thinks it is their “pride” that resists them from joining hands with Litecoin.