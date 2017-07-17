Litecoin & Bitcoin - Do we have a winner?

Until recent times, Litecoin was rarely mentioned. You will always read or hear about Bitcoin and Ethereum; Litecoin was always considered Silver for Bitcoin's Gold, therefore, the reduced attention. But that was until this year when we saw Litecoin's rally and people start noticing it (more than before). One of the signs that Litecoin became an important asset is the fact that Yahoo Finance added a price Ticker for it: a major signal for the future of this crypto currency. Another sign is that Mr. Lee, the founder of Litecoin, is looking to increase his dev team and start actively implementing a technology that will increase the transaction capacity and speed, while reducing the costs. As I mentioned in an earlier article, Litecoin is already cheaper than Bitcoin, so all these new developments regarding Litecoin will definitely put the fourth digital currency as market cap on the map and, why not, maybe even become one of the main references in blockchain world.

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