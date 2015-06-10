Litecoin: low volatility led price to form new trading ranges

Litecoin experienced a notable volume that led its price to form new trading ranges. The silver coin is further maintaining its bullish outlook but, at the same time, is hinting a reversal in absence of enough upside volume to extend the prevailing bias.





Litecoin is pursuing a decent rally towards the medium-term resistance level near 1.815 fiat. The price meanwhile has risen above the 50- and 200-H SMA while, at the same time, is aligned neatly with its 100-H trendline near 1.767 — also the temporary resistance level. On the other hand, the 4H RSI is testing to cross above 60 in order to establish a stronger bullish bias in the market. The MACD indicator meanwhile is already inside the positive territory. These technical indicators overall indicate a medium-term bullish bias in the market.



As the market is further hinting a correction, our focus is neatly lying on the in-term resistance level. A break below 1.815 indeed validates 1.908 as the primary upside risk, therefore bringing in enough long opportunities above the in-term level.

