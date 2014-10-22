API Economy - Search The API you Need.

Mashape

About Us We make it easy to distribute, monetize, manage and consume cloud APIs. Mashape is building a world-class marketplace for cloud APIs, driven by a passionate community of developers from all over the world.

What We’re Doing Our mission is to facilitate a new revolution in software production by serving as the backbone of the distribution and consumption of data and services through APIs.

Origin of the Name Mashape is a combination of the words "mash" and "ape". Originally it was "mash" and "shape," but we happen to find apes adorable. History Repeats Itself Building a business in the 1600's was just plain hard. Virtually everything required to create a physical product needed to be built from scratch or procured through a custom contract. If a business managed to navigate through the long arduous process of gathering the required components and actually produced a finished product they then faced the equally difficult challenge of establishing a means for distributing and selling their finished good. Scaling as we know it in the 21st century was next,...

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