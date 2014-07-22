NZDUSD Weekly Outlook July 20 - 27

The NZD/USD pair fell hard during the course of the week, breaking below the 0.87 handle. There is a significant amount of support below though, so we are not necessarily excited about shorting at this point. In fact, we think that the massive amount of support below should come into play, and we would be buyers of a supportive candle, as we see the 0.85 level as the beginning of massive support. On the other hand, if we get above the 0.88 level, we believe that this market that goes to the 0.90 handle.















