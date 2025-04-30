Download free support/resistance indicator for MT5
Trading Systems

Download free support/resistance indicator for MT5

30 April 2025, 11:47
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
0
1 041

Sup & Res TLB is a free indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies support and resistance levels on the chart. It helps traders spot key price zones where trend reversals or continuations are likely.

📥 Download for free: 👉 Sup & Res TLB Indicator для MT5


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📌 Key Features:

  • Automatic plotting of support and resistance levels

  • Easy integration into any trading strategy

  • Compatible with various timeframes

  • Useful for manual trading and analysis

The indicator is especially helpful for identifying entry and exit points, as well as setting Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

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