Download free support/resistance indicator for MT5

Sup & Res TLB is a free indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies support and resistance levels on the chart. It helps traders spot key price zones where trend reversals or continuations are likely.

📥 Download for free: 👉 Sup & Res TLB Indicator для MT5







My Telegram group - link

My Youtube channel - link

📌 Key Features:

Automatic plotting of support and resistance levels

Easy integration into any trading strategy

Compatible with various timeframes

Useful for manual trading and analysis

The indicator is especially helpful for identifying entry and exit points, as well as setting Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

Don't forget to pick up these products for your platform:



Swing Master EA







Learn More - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/137361?source=Site+Profile+Seller Divergence Bomber







Learn More - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136033?source=Site+Profile+Seller

​



























