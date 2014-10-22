Computer scientists can predict the price of Bitcoin

One topic trending recently in the high-tech semiconductor industry has been the discussion around compute systems that mimic the functionality of the brain.

Sometimes referred to as neuromorphic computing, the concept draws inspiration from a range of diverse areas including biology, physics, mathematics, computer science, and electronic engineering.

This has prompted the question: Is Micron's Automata Processor (AP) one of these "brain chips"? And the answer? Well, yes and no.

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