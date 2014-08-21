My ElliottTargets Strategies - High Risk and Low Risk

Hello Dears!

I want to introduce you to my signals.

My High Risk Strategy: 268% return with 29.19% drawdown at: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/52247

My Low Risk Strategy: 94% return with 27.22% drawdown at: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/36068

Get 30% payoff from subscriptions!

My strategy is based on Elliott Wave Theory and Glenn Neely Extensions. I'm using some software for better analysis. some deals may remain open for several weeks or months, but i will try to reduce holding time. sometimes, for some pairs, we may have two positions, one sell and one buy with different enter points. you may say that it looks like grid, but i believe my targets. my account has no swap and no commission, but higher spreads. I close some positions manually in negative or positive profit.

Kind Regards.