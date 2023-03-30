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BITCOIN (#BTCUSD): Waiting For The Next Move ₿
⚠️Bitcoin is consolidating after a sharp bullish rally.
The price is coiling within a horizontal trading range on a daily.
Depending on the reaction of the price to its boundaries, I see 2 potential scenarios.
Bullish
If the price breaks and closes above 28950 on a daily,
I will expect a bullish trend continuation.
Target will be 31000.
Bearish
If the price drops and closes below 26300 on a daily,
a bearish move will be expected.
Goal will be 24300.
Because the trend is bullish, I am on a bulls' side as well.
However, let's see what will happen.
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