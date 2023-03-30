BITCOIN (#BTCUSD): Waiting For The Next Move ₿
Analytics & Forecasts

BITCOIN (#BTCUSD): Waiting For The Next Move ₿

30 March 2023, 13:44
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
399

bitcoin

BITCOIN (#BTCUSD): Waiting For The Next Move ₿


⚠️Bitcoin is consolidating after a sharp bullish rally.
The price is coiling within a horizontal trading range on a daily.

Depending on the reaction of the price to its boundaries, I see 2 potential scenarios.

Bullish
If the price breaks and closes above 28950 on a daily,
I will expect a bullish trend continuation.
Target will be 31000.

Bearish
If the price drops and closes below 26300 on a daily,
a bearish move will be expected.
Goal will be 24300.

Because the trend is bullish, I am on a bulls' side as well.

However, let's see what will happen.

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#forecast, technical analysis, bitcoin, Trading Signal, btc analysis