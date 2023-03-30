

BITCOIN (#BTCUSD): Waiting For The Next Move ₿





⚠️Bitcoin is consolidating after a sharp bullish rally.

The price is coiling within a horizontal trading range on a daily.





Depending on the reaction of the price to its boundaries, I see 2 potential scenarios.





Bullish

If the price breaks and closes above 28950 on a daily,

I will expect a bullish trend continuation.

Target will be 31000.





Bearish

If the price drops and closes below 26300 on a daily,

a bearish move will be expected.

Goal will be 24300.





Because the trend is bullish, I am on a bulls' side as well.

However, let's see what will happen. Contact information: Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/forexobroker Telegram Channel: https://t.me/forextradingstrategies4us Email: info@forexobroker.com



