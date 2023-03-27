

#USDJPY: Key Levels to Watch This Week





Here is my latest structure analysis for 🟢USDJPY.





Resistance 1: 132.46 - 133.25 area

Resistance 2: 135.0 - 135.8 area

Resistance 3: 137.36 - 137.9 area





Support 1: 129.64 - 130.7 area

Support 2: 128.09 - 128.7 area

Support 3: 127.2 - 127.8 area





Consider these structures for pullback/breakout trading. For Additional confirmation use: Leading Indicators

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