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#USDJPY: Key Levels to Watch This Week
Here is my latest structure analysis for 🟢USDJPY.
Resistance 1: 132.46 - 133.25 area
Resistance 2: 135.0 - 135.8 area
Resistance 3: 137.36 - 137.9 area
Support 1: 129.64 - 130.7 area
Support 2: 128.09 - 128.7 area
Support 3: 127.2 - 127.8 area
Consider these structures for pullback/breakout trading.
For Additional confirmation use: Leading Indicators
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