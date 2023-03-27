#USDJPY: Key Levels to Watch This Week
Analytics & Forecasts

#USDJPY: Key Levels to Watch This Week

27 March 2023, 12:25
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
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usdjpy

#USDJPY: Key Levels to Watch This Week


Here is my latest structure analysis for 🟢USDJPY.

Resistance 1: 132.46 - 133.25 area
Resistance 2: 135.0 - 135.8 area
Resistance 3: 137.36 - 137.9 area

Support 1: 129.64 - 130.7 area
Support 2: 128.09 - 128.7 area
Support 3: 127.2 - 127.8 area

Consider these structures for pullback/breakout trading.

For Additional confirmation use:  Leading Indicators


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#usdjpy, forecast, technical analysis, Trading Signal