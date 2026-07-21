Building a Hierarchical Market Structure Framework (Prototype) in MQL5 Using Modular Architecture and Event-Driven Design

Introduction

Market structure analysis underpins many discretionary and algorithmic approaches. A trader or developer needs not only to see swing highs and lows, trends, breaks of structure, and changes of character on a chart, but also to obtain that same data in a programmatically accessible form, for an Expert Advisor, a research tool, or a dashboard.

Most existing market structure indicators for MQL5 are closed, monolithic solutions. They draw lines and labels but expose no convenient interface through which another module can query the current structure state, recent events, or active protected levels. The developer must therefore either extract and embed fragments of the indicator logic into an EA, or rewrite the entire algorithm from scratch. Both paths lead to code duplication, tight coupling, and rising maintenance costs.

This article presents a prototype modular framework for market structure analysis, written entirely in MQL5. It is not a trading strategy or a tutorial on Smart Money Concepts; it is an exercise in applied software architecture. The framework identifies swing points, classifies internal and external structure, emits events when a structural break or change of character occurs, maintains a market state machine, persists every activity to disk, and exposes a unified public API.

The solution is organized into a set of include files and attaches to a chart as a standard custom indicator. Its output can be consumed by EAs, dashboards, machine learning pipelines, and any other system that requires structured market intelligence.

Important: The code is a prototype. The architecture and fundamental logic are sound, but certain components, notably the trend model and confidence heuristic, are deliberately simplified and need further hardening before production use.

Problem statement

When attempting to integrate market structure analysis into an automated system, developers repeatedly encounter the same obstacles. First, most available indicators tightly couple computational logic with graphical rendering. Reusing only the analytical core without the visual objects forces manual code extraction and adaptation. Second, the absence of a shared software layer leads to duplicated calculations. The same swing detection algorithm often exists in several places simultaneously (signal generation, risk management, a monitoring panel), degrading performance and creating inconsistencies. Third, such solutions rarely offer a stable query interface. An external program cannot directly ask, "What is the current structural state?" or "When was the last bullish break of structure?" It must instead work with raw price series or a limited set of indicator buffers that convey only a fraction of the structural picture. A further weakness is the lack of an event model. When the structure changes, there is no formal notification; the EA must constantly poll the indicator, adding overhead and lag. Finally, persistence and multi‑timeframe analysis remain pain points. Historical event data is usually lost on restart, and tracking both internal and external structure simultaneously demands manual coordination of multiple indicator instances. The proposed framework addresses these issues at the architectural level. It is divided into independent modules, incorporates an internal event‑driven model and a state machine, handles MTF synchronization, stores events, and provides a unified data access API. This design allows market structure to be used as a reusable software service within MQL5 applications, rather than as an isolated visual indicator.

Implementation Overview



The project consists of eleven source files: ten .mqh include modules and one .mq5 indicator entry point. This separation supports isolated testing, code reuse, and straightforward maintenance. The architecture follows a strict top‑down layering: foundational types sit at the bottom, the event bus rests on the types, then swing/level/break/classifier modules, then the manager, and finally the state machine, persistence, and framework class. Each file includes only the dependencies it actually needs, avoiding circular references and keeping every component testable in isolation.

Figure 1: Layered architecture diagram showing the include file hierarchy.



The following sections walk through each component in detail, presenting a representative code snippet for every file.

Enumerations and Data Structures (MarketStructureTypes.mqh)

Before any logic can be written, the framework needs a vocabulary. Three enumerations define the types of events, the possible market states, and the structural levels. They are placed in MarketStructureTypes.mqh along with all structures and a small helper class for generating unique event IDs.

enum ENUM_EVENT_TYPE { EVENT_SWING_HIGH_CREATED, EVENT_SWING_LOW_CREATED, EVENT_INTERNAL_BOS_BULLISH, EVENT_INTERNAL_BOS_BEARISH, EVENT_EXTERNAL_BOS_BULLISH, EVENT_EXTERNAL_BOS_BEARISH, EVENT_INTERNAL_CHOCH_BULLISH, EVENT_INTERNAL_CHOCH_BEARISH, EVENT_EXTERNAL_CHOCH_BULLISH, EVENT_EXTERNAL_CHOCH_BEARISH, EVENT_STATE_CHANGED }; enum ENUM_MARKET_STATE { STATE_UNKNOWN, STATE_BULLISH, STATE_BEARISH, STATE_TRANSITION, STATE_RANGE }; enum ENUM_STRUCTURE_LEVEL { LEVEL_INTERNAL, LEVEL_EXTERNAL }; enum ENUM_FRAMEWORK_STATUS { FS_OK = 0 , FS_WAITING_FOR_DATA, FS_PARAMETER_ERROR, FS_ATR_ERROR, FS_COPY_ERROR };

The event types distinguish simple swing notifications, break-of-structure events (BOS), change-of-character events (CHoCH), and state changes. The market state enumeration now includes STATE_RANGE, which the trend model uses when there is no clear directional bias.

Key structures are SStructureEvent (the primary event payload), SSwingPoint (a single pivot), SStructureSnapshot (a complete structural picture for consumers), EventSignature (used for deduplication), SBreakEvent (result of a level break check), and SProtectedLevel (a price extreme currently being defended). All are defined in this single file, making dependencies explicit and easy to follow.

Event Type

Meaning

EVENT_SWING_HIGH_CREATED

A new swing high has been confirmed

EVENT_SWING_LOW_CREATED

A new swing low has been confirmed

EVENT_INTERNAL_BOS_BULLISH

Internal break of structure – bullish continuation

EVENT_INTERNAL_BOS_BEARISH

Internal break of structure – bearish continuation

EVENT_INTERNAL_CHOCH_BULLISH

Internal change of character – potential reversal to bullish

EVENT_INTERNAL_CHOCH_BEARISH

Internal change of character – potential reversal to bearish

EVENT_EXTERNAL_BOS_BULLISH

External break of structure – bullish continuation

EVENT_EXTERNAL_BOS_BEARISH

External break of structure – bearish continuation

EVENT_EXTERNAL_CHOCH_BULLISH

External change of character – potential reversal to bullish

EVENT_EXTERNAL_CHOCH_BEARISH

External change of character – potential reversal to bearish

EVENT_STATE_CHANGED The market state machine transitioned to a new state

Table 1. Event Type Definitions

The Event Bus and Cache (EventBus.mqh)

The event bus is the communication backbone of the entire framework. It is implemented as a circular buffer with a fixed capacity, capable of storing and retrieving events by either index or event ID. This module also includes a small ring-buffer cache that prevents the same logical event from being published twice, even if the system recalculates history. class CEventBus { private : SStructureEvent m_events[]; int m_maxSize; int m_head; int m_count; public : CEventBus( int maxSize= 1000 ); void Publish( const SStructureEvent & event ); int GetCount() const { return m_count; } bool GetEvent( int index, SStructureEvent & out ) const ; bool FindEventById( long eventId, SStructureEvent & out ) const ; void Clear(); }; Publish places the event at the current head position and advances the pointer; the oldest event is overwritten when the buffer fills. GetEvent interprets index 0 as the most recent event, which is the natural iteration order for most consumers. FindEventById allows an EA to retrieve a previously seen event by its unique ID. The accompanying CEventCache class stores a small ring buffer of EventSignature objects (type, time, price, level). Before an event is published, the cache is checked. If a match is found, the event is suppressed. This prevents duplicate events during full history rebuilds without requiring the entire event bus to be checked on every emission. Swing Detector (SwingDetector.mqh) The swing detector identifies local maxima and minima in the price series. It is a bounded, non-repainting implementation that uses a configurable look-back window (m_strength). The module is completely self-contained, depending only on MarketStructureTypes.mqh. class CSwingDetector { private : int m_strength; int m_maxHistory; SSwingPoint m_swingHighs[]; SSwingPoint m_swingLows[]; int m_highCount; int m_lowCount; bool GetLastOpposite( const datetime checkTime, bool isHigh, SSwingPoint & out ); double CalcBreakoutScore( const SSwingPoint &swing, const SSwingPoint &opposite, double atr); public : CSwingDetector(); void Init( int strength, int maxHistory= 1000 ); void Clear(); bool IsSwingHigh( int idx, const double &high[]) const ; bool IsSwingLow( int idx, const double &low[]) const ; void AddSwingHigh(datetime time, double price); void AddSwingLow(datetime time, double price); int GetSwingHighCount() const { return m_highCount; } int GetSwingLowCount() const { return m_lowCount; } bool GetSwingHigh( int index, SSwingPoint & out ) const ; bool GetSwingLow( int index, SSwingPoint & out ) const ; int GetStrength() const { return m_strength; } double CalcSwingConfidence( const SSwingPoint &swing, double atr); }; Rather than rebuilding the entire swing array on every bar, the detector now operates incrementally. The CStructureManager calls IsSwingHigh / IsSwingLow on each new bar and adds new swings as they are confirmed. The confidence function, CalcSwingConfidence, returns a pure quality score based on the magnitude of the swing (relative to ATR) and the breakout distance beyond the last opposite extreme. It no longer applies a directional bias, so a swing high is not presumed to be bullish; it is simply a pivot. The score is composed of a magnitude component (up to 50 points), a breakout component (up to 30 points), and a neutral baseline (10 points), summed and capped at 100.

Figure 1: Raw chart before structure detection



Component

Maximum Score

Calculation Basis Magnitude score

50.0

Absolute distance to last opposite swing divided by ATR Breakout score

30.0

Distance beyond the opposite extreme divided by ATR Agreement score

20.0 (trend aligned) or 5.0 (counter-trend) or 10.0 (no trend)

Whether swing direction matches current trend bias Total

Capped at 100.0

Sum of the three components

Table 2. Confidence Score Components





Figure 2: Swing detection output

Level Tracker (LevelTracker.mqh)

The level tracker stores the last few swing points and derives both the current trend and the protected high and low levels. It replaces simplistic trend logic with a more robust model based on linear regression slopes and hysteresis. class CLevelTracker { private : SSwingPoint m_swingHighs[ 3 ]; SSwingPoint m_swingLows[ 3 ]; int m_highCount; int m_lowCount; int m_currentTrend; SProtectedLevel m_protectedHigh; SProtectedLevel m_protectedLow; double m_atrForTrend; int m_trendConfirmation; int m_previousTrend; void UpdateTrend(); void UpdateProtectedLevels(); void AddToHistory(SSwingPoint &history[], int &count, const SSwingPoint &swing); double LinearRegressionSlope( const SSwingPoint &points[], int count, int lookback) const ; public : CLevelTracker(); void Init(); void SetATR( double atr) { m_atrForTrend = atr; } void ProcessSwingHigh( const SSwingPoint &swing); void ProcessSwingLow( const SSwingPoint &swing); int GetTrend() const { return m_currentTrend; } bool GetProtectedHigh(SProtectedLevel & out ) const ; bool GetProtectedLow(SProtectedLevel & out ) const ; void InvalidateHigh(); void InvalidateLow(); }; UpdateTrend now looks at the last five swing highs and the last five swing lows. It computes the slope of a linear regression through each set of prices. A trend is considered bullish only if the slope of swing highs is significantly positive and the slope of swing lows is not negative (or vice versa for bearish). A minimum slope threshold, proportional to ATR, prevents small fluctuations from being misread as trends. Hysteresis is applied: the trend only flips when the new reading has persisted for two consecutive evaluations. If the slopes are conflicting or below threshold, the trend is set to 0 (neutral/range). UpdateProtectedLevels selects the most recent swing high as the protected high in bullish conditions, but in a bearish trend it demands that the protected high be a lower high. The analogous rule applies to protected lows. When a level is broken, it is invalidated so that subsequent bars do not re-trigger events on the same level. Break Detector (BreakDetector.mqh)

This small module contains a single class responsible for checking whether a bar has violated a protected high or low. It depends only on MarketStructureTypes.mqh. class CBreakDetector { public : bool CheckBar( datetime barTime, double barHigh, double barLow, double barClose, const SProtectedLevel &protHigh, const SProtectedLevel &protLow, double atr, SBreakEvent &outEvent) const ; }; The method compares the bar’s high against the protected high (if valid) and the bar’s low against the protected low. If a breach is detected, it populates an SBreakEvent structure with the break time, the broken price level, a flag indicating whether the close was beyond the level, and the break distance expressed in ATR multiples. This distance later feeds into a dynamic confidence score for the break event. Structure Classifier (StructureClassifier.mqh)

Once a break has been detected, it must be classified as either a break of structure (BOS) or a change of character (CHoCH). The CStructureClassifier class makes this determination based on the break direction and the current trend. ENUM_EVENT_TYPE CStructureClassifier::Classify( const SBreakEvent &breakEv, int trend, ENUM_STRUCTURE_LEVEL level) const { bool isInternal = (level == LEVEL_INTERNAL); if (breakEv.isHighBreak) { if (trend == 1 ) return isInternal ? EVENT_INTERNAL_BOS_BULLISH : EVENT_EXTERNAL_BOS_BULLISH; else if (trend == - 1 ) return isInternal ? EVENT_INTERNAL_CHOCH_BULLISH : EVENT_EXTERNAL_CHOCH_BULLISH; else return isInternal ? EVENT_INTERNAL_BOS_BULLISH : EVENT_EXTERNAL_BOS_BULLISH; } else { if (trend == - 1 ) return isInternal ? EVENT_INTERNAL_BOS_BEARISH : EVENT_EXTERNAL_BOS_BEARISH; else if (trend == 1 ) return isInternal ? EVENT_INTERNAL_CHOCH_BEARISH : EVENT_EXTERNAL_CHOCH_BEARISH; else return isInternal ? EVENT_INTERNAL_BOS_BEARISH : EVENT_EXTERNAL_BOS_BEARISH; } } The logic is straightforward: a high break during a bullish trend is a continuation (BOS), but the same break during a bearish trend is a potential reversal (CHoCH). When the trend is neutral, the system defaults to BOS classification for both directions, which is a simplification that should be refined in a production version. Structure Manager (StructureManager.mqh)

The structure manager orchestrates the swing detector, level tracker, break detector, and classifier. It processes price bars one at a time (oldest to newest) and emits events for new swing points and structural breaks. This module depends on all the previously described modules. class CStructureManager { private : ENUM_STRUCTURE_LEVEL m_level; CEventBus *m_eventBus; CEventCache m_eventCache; CEventIdCounter *m_pEventIdCounter; CSwingDetector *m_detector; CLevelTracker m_levelTracker; CBreakDetector m_breakDetector; CStructureClassifier m_classifier; int m_lastRatesTotal; datetime m_lastProcessedBarTime; SStructureEvent m_cachedLastBOS; SStructureEvent m_cachedLastCHoCH; bool m_hasCachedBOS; bool m_hasCachedCHoCH; void EmitEvent(ENUM_EVENT_TYPE type, datetime time, double price, int direction, double confidence); public : CStructureManager(); void Init(ENUM_STRUCTURE_LEVEL level, CEventBus *bus, CEventIdCounter *idCounter, CSwingDetector *detector); void ProcessBars( const datetime &time[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], int rates_total, double atr); int GetTrend() const { return m_levelTracker.GetTrend(); } bool GetProtectedHigh(SProtectedLevel & out ) const { return m_levelTracker.GetProtectedHigh( out ); } bool GetProtectedLow(SProtectedLevel & out ) const { return m_levelTracker.GetProtectedLow( out ); } bool GetLastBOS(SStructureEvent & out ); bool GetLastCHoCH(SStructureEvent & out ); }; The key method is ProcessBars. It iterates over bars that are newer than the last processed time, checks for swing points, updates the level tracker, then uses the break detector to see if the current protected levels have been penetrated. When a break occurs, the classifier labels it, and an event is emitted with a dynamic confidence score based on the break distance and whether the bar closed beyond the level. The broken level is then invalidated so that subsequent bars do not retrigger on the same structure.

Figure 3: Internal structure visualization – BOS marked with colored arrow.

Figure 4: External structure visualization Market State Machine (StateMachine.mqh)

The state machine consumes break events and trend information to maintain a four-state (plus range) model of the market. It is simple, deterministic, and depends only on MarketStructureTypes.mqh and EventBus.mqh. class CMarketStateMachine { private : ENUM_MARKET_STATE m_currentState; CEventBus *m_eventBus; void SetState(ENUM_MARKET_STATE newState, const SStructureEvent &trigger); public : CMarketStateMachine(); void Init(CEventBus *bus); void ProcessBreakEvent( const SStructureEvent & event , int trend); void UpdateTrend( int trend); ENUM_MARKET_STATE GetState() const { return m_currentState; } }; When a CHoCH event arrives, the machine immediately moves to STATE_TRANSITION. A bullish BOS moves it to STATE_BULLISH, and a bearish BOS to STATE_BEARISH, provided there is no conflicting condition. The UpdateTrend method allows the machine to initialize its state from a purely trend-based reading when no break events have yet occurred; if the trend is flat, it moves to STATE_RANGE. This avoids leaving the state as UNKNOWN during long consolidations. [Figure 5: Market state label updating after a structural break] Persistence Layer (Persistence.mqh)

For backtesting and analysis, every structural event is optionally logged to a tab-separated CSV file. This module depends only on MarketStructureTypes.mqh. class CPersistence { private : bool m_enabled; string m_filename; int m_fileHandle; string m_symbol; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_tfInternal; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_tfExternal; int m_flushInterval; int m_flushCounter; string m_sessionUUID; void WriteHeader(); public : CPersistence(); void Init( bool enable, string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES internalTF, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES externalTF, int flushInterval= 10 ); void WriteEvent( const SStructureEvent &event); void Close(); }; The CSV header includes a version tag, a unique session identifier, and column names for event ID, symbol, timeframe, bar index, event type, price, confidence, direction, level, and state. Events are buffered and flushed only every m_flushInterval writes, which greatly reduces disk I/O compared to flushing after every single event. The file is closed cleanly when the indicator is removed. Main Framework Class (MarketStructureFramework.mqh)

The CMarketStructureFramework class assembles all the components, manages two independent pipelines (internal and external), synchronizes the external timeframe data, and exposes the public API. It depends on every other module. class CMarketStructureFramework { private : CSwingDetector m_internalSwingDetector; CSwingDetector m_externalSwingDetector; CStructureManager m_internalStructure; CStructureManager m_externalStructure; CMarketStateMachine m_stateMachine; CEventBus m_eventBus; CPersistence m_persistence; CEventIdCounter m_eventIdCounter; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_externalTF; datetime m_externalLastBarTime; double m_externalHighBuffer[]; double m_externalLowBuffer[]; double m_externalCloseBuffer[]; datetime m_externalTimeBuffer[]; int m_externalBarCount; int m_extWindowSize; int m_atrHandle; int m_atrHandleExt; double m_atrValue; double m_atrValueExt; int m_internalStrength; int m_externalStrength; int m_maxSwingHistory; bool m_persistenceEnabled; int m_flushInterval; ENUM_STRUCTURE_LEVEL m_stateMachineSource; datetime m_lastPersistedEventTime; datetime m_lastStateEventTime; ENUM_FRAMEWORK_STATUS m_status; bool m_extDataWaitingLogged; bool m_atrDataWaitingLogged; void UpdateExternalData(); public : CMarketStructureFramework(); bool Init( int internalStrength, int externalStrength, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES externalTF, bool persistenceEnabled, string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES currentTF, int extWindowSize, int maxSwingHistory, ENUM_STRUCTURE_LEVEL stateSource, int flushInterval= 10 ); void OnCalculate ( const datetime &time[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], int rates_total); void OnDeinit (); ENUM_MARKET_STATE GetCurrentState(); int GetCurrentBias(); bool GetLastBOS(SStructureEvent &out, ENUM_STRUCTURE_LEVEL level=LEVEL_EXTERNAL); bool GetLastCHoCH(SStructureEvent &out, ENUM_STRUCTURE_LEVEL level=LEVEL_EXTERNAL); int GetSwingCount( bool isHigh, ENUM_STRUCTURE_LEVEL level); bool GetSwingPoint( bool isHigh, ENUM_STRUCTURE_LEVEL level, int index, SSwingPoint &out); int GetRecentEventsCount(); bool GetRecentEvent( int index, SStructureEvent &out); long GetLastEventId() const { return m_eventIdCounter.Current(); } bool HasNewEvents( long &lastSeenId, long &fromId, long &toId); bool GetEventById( long eventId, SStructureEvent &out); bool GetCurrentStructureSnapshot(SStructureSnapshot &snap); bool GetProtectedLevels( double &high, double &low); ENUM_FRAMEWORK_STATUS GetStatus() const { return m_status; } }; The public API includes methods like GetCurrentState(), GetCurrentBias(), GetLastBOS(), GetLastCHoCH(), GetSwingCount(), GetSwingPoint(), GetRecentEventsCount(), GetEventById(), HasNewEvents(), GetCurrentStructureSnapshot(), and GetProtectedLevels(). An EA can query any of these without ever touching the indicator’s buffers. For example, an EA can call GetProtectedLevels(double &high, double &low) on every tick to monitor intra-bar breakouts, even though the indicator itself is bar-close driven. The external data pipeline uses SeriesInfoInteger to detect new external bars and copies the time, high, low, and close arrays only when needed. The ATR for each timeframe is obtained via separate iATR handles, and the values are updated once per bar. Indicator Wrapper (MarketStructureIndicator.mq5) The final module is the indicator file that attaches to a chart. It declares four buffers (swing highs, swing lows, and two invisible buffers for protected levels), creates an instance of CMarketStructureFramework, and fills the buffers on each new bar. It also manages chart objects (arrows for BOS/CHoCH, a text label for the market state) using a light object tracking system that avoids wholesale deletion of objects. input int InpInternalSwingStrength = 5 ; input int InpExternalSwingStrength = 8 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpExternalTimeframe = PERIOD_H4 ; input int InpExternalHistoryBars = 500 ; input int InpMaxSwingHistory = 1000 ; input ENUM_STRUCTURE_LEVEL InpStateMachineSource = LEVEL_EXTERNAL; input bool InpEnablePersistence = false ; input int InpPersistenceFlushInterval = 10 ; input bool InpShowObjects = true ; input int InpStateLabelYOffset = 40 ; CMarketStructureFramework *gFramework = NULL ; double SwingHighBuffer[]; double SwingLowBuffer[]; double ProtectedHighBuffer[]; double ProtectedLowBuffer[]; Protected level buffers are placed at bar index 0 (the most recent bar) and contain the current protected high and low prices. An EA can read them with iCustom on every tick, enabling real-time breakout monitoring without modifying the indicator’s core bar-close logic.

Figure 6: Full framework output – all elements visible simultaneously Performance and Resource Usage

The prototype has been tested on charts with over 20,000 bars. The bounded swing detection and incremental bar processing keep the per-bar cost low. Operation

Typical Time (per new bar)

Swing detection (bounded)

< 3 ms

Structure manager update

< 1 ms

External data copy (500 bars)

< 2 ms

State machine processing

< 0.1 ms per event

Persistence write (buffered)

< 0.2 ms per event

Total OnCalculate (new bar)

~7 ms



Table 3. Approximate performance on a 20,000-bar chart (standard desktop CPU). Not a rigorous benchmark.

Known Limitations

Simplified BOS/CHoCH Logic – Classification depends solely on break direction and the current trend. In a real market, confirmation by close, minimum break distance, retests, and the relationship to multiple structural levels would greatly improve accuracy. The current model can produce false events in choppy conditions. Trend Model is Basic – The trend uses a linear regression slope over only five recent swings. It works reasonably in trending markets but can flip unnecessarily during complex corrections. A more sophisticated model would incorporate amplitude, time decay, and volume. Bar-Close Driven Only – The indicator processes data only on new bars. Intra-bar break detection is not performed by the indicator itself. The protected level buffers are exposed for EA-side monitoring, but the framework does not emit events until the bar closes. Multi-Timeframe Synchronization – The external pipeline assumes that sufficient history is available and does not handle edge cases such as partial data gaps, delayed indicator calculations, or the alignment of external events with the internal chart’s time scale. Event Bus is Internal – The event bus is an in-memory circular buffer, not a true asynchronous inter-process messaging system. An EA must poll the framework (or read indicator buffers) to receive events. Persistence is Basic – The CSV log is useful, but there is no format versioning beyond a header comment, no built-in protection against duplicates during reinitialization, and the buffered flush may lose a small number of events if the terminal crashes between flushes. No Unit Tests – The modules are logically separated, but no automated tests are provided. Edge case validation (gap openings, zero-volume bars, historical data recalculation) has not been systematically performed.

Conclusion

This prototype is not production-ready. Several limitations are deliberately present and should be addressed before deploying the framework in a live or commercial setting.

The motivation behind this work was to fill a distinct gap: MQL5 lacked a reusable and well-architected library dedicated to market structure. The existing tools were monolithic, inseparable from their graphical output, and offered no programmable interface. Developers who needed structural logic in automated strategies were forced to duplicate code or build everything from scratch.



This prototype addresses that gap. It separates swing detection, level tracking, break detection, classification, state management, and persistence into independent modules. It supports both internal and external structure analysis, emits detailed events, and exposes a clean public API that any EA can consume. The modular design makes it easier to test, extend, and maintain than a single-file implementation.



The prototype does not promise any trading performance. It does not suggest entry or exit points. It is not a complete trading system. It is an engineering starting point, a foundation upon which a more robust, production-grade framework can be built. The known limitations are clearly stated, and the path for improvement is straightforward: refine the classification logic, strengthen the trend model, add unit tests, and harden the persistence and MTF synchronization layers.



Future work could include adding a third “context” timeframe, integrating volume-based confirmation, exposing the framework over a socket for external Python or R scripts, or implementing a real asynchronous notification mechanism. Because every layer is independent and communicates only through the event bus, such additions can be made without destabilizing the existing structure.



Clean, maintainable, modular infrastructure solves the real-world engineering problem of making market structure analysis programmatically accessible in MQL5. This prototype provides that infrastructure in a form that is ready for study, experimentation, and further development.





Programs used in the article:



# Name type Description 1 MarketStructureTypes.mqh

Include file

Enumerations, data structures, and the event‑ID counter

2 EventBus.mqh

Include file

Internal event queue and deduplication cache

3 SwingDetector.mqh

Include file

Detection of swing highs and swing lows

4 LevelTracker.mqh

Include file

Trend model and protected‑level management

5 BreakDetector.mqh

Include file

Detection of price breaking a protected level

6 StructureClassifier.mqh

Include file

Classification of a break as BOS or CHoCH

7 StructureManager.mqh

Include file

Orchestrates swing, level, break detection, and emits structural events

8 StateMachine.mqh

Include file

Market state transitions driven by structural events

9 Persistence.mqh

Include file

CSV logging of all structural events

10 MarketStructureFramework.mqh

Include file

Aggregates all components, manages MTF sync, exposes the public API

11 MarketStructureIndicator.mq5

Main indicator

Indicator wrapper; attaches the framework to a chart, handles buffers and visual objects





















