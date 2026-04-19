Discussing the article: "Using the MQL5 Economic Calendar for News Filtering (Part 1): Implementing Pre- and Post-News Windows in MQL5"
Please answer questions about this article here, not in private messages. This is exactly what this topic is for.
ofcourse, he asked in private first and i thought to reply there too.
Jamshid asked why the upcoming news events printed and shown in this image is not in line with Forex Factory's current news events
my reply:That output was the current Economic news calendar at the time of my writing, I printed a few news from inside the cached calendar for debug purposes just to see if my cached calendar is correct and working
If you are to compile the code from your end and drop the expert on your chart you will also get about 5 current upcoming news events on your expert tab just to see that the cached events are working.
Ofcourse it will be different since my time of writing and any other subsequent time will be different!
Another reason why it could be different is that forex factory and MQL5 are not exactly the same, there are some differences in importance level and sometimes MQL5 has a bit more number of low impact or medium news
Great Work.
Amazing series of Articles.
Literally what all algo traders, trading at Eval prop firms need for their Expert Advisors.
I hope everyone who uses it at least makes a comment.
Another reason why it could be different is that forex factory and MQL5 are not exactly the same, there are some differences in importance level and sometimes MQL5 has a bit more number of low impact or medium news
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
fxsaber, 2024.03.21 09:49
Unfortunately, you can't trust the current Calendar.
Here is the omission of an important CHF news in the list of events and the corresponding market reaction to it.
And this is another calendar, where the news is present.
Great Work.
Amazing series of Articles.
Literally what all algo traders, trading at Eval prop firms need for their Expert Advisors.
I hope everyone who uses it at least makes a comment.
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Check out the new article: Using the MQL5 Economic Calendar for News Filtering (Part 1): Implementing Pre- and Post-News Windows in MQL5.
We build a calendar‑driven news filter entirely in MQL5, avoiding web requests and external DLLs. Part 1 covers loading and caching events, mapping them to symbols by currency, filtering by impact level, defining pre/post windows, and blocking new trades during active news, with optional pre‑news position closure. The result is a configurable, prop‑firm‑friendly control that reduces false pauses and protects entries during volatility.
The news filter does not react only to the exact release time of an event. Instead, it defines a configurable buffer window around the event to account for pre-release volatility and post-release market instability. The window consists of a pre-news buffer (minutes before the event), the actual news event release time, and a post-news buffer (minutes after the event). Any time that falls within this combined window is treated as an active news period.
Below is an image showing how the news window works.
Author: Solomon Anietie Sunday