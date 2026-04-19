Discussing the article: "Using the MQL5 Economic Calendar for News Filtering (Part 1): Implementing Pre- and Post-News Windows in MQL5"

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Check out the new article: Using the MQL5 Economic Calendar for News Filtering (Part 1): Implementing Pre- and Post-News Windows in MQL5.

We build a calendar‑driven news filter entirely in MQL5, avoiding web requests and external DLLs. Part 1 covers loading and caching events, mapping them to symbols by currency, filtering by impact level, defining pre/post windows, and blocking new trades during active news, with optional pre‑news position closure. The result is a configurable, prop‑firm‑friendly control that reduces false pauses and protects entries during volatility.

The news filter does not react only to the exact release time of an event. Instead, it defines a configurable buffer window around the event to account for pre-release volatility and post-release market instability. The window consists of a pre-news buffer (minutes before the event), the actual news event release time, and a post-news buffer (minutes after the event). Any time that falls within this combined window is treated as an active news period.

Below is an image showing how the news window works.

News window imagery explanation

Author: Solomon Anietie Sunday

 
so much good thanks but i did ot know the meaning of  the report 
Files:
Untitled.png  156 kb
 
jamshid salimi #:
so much good thanks but i did ot know the meaning of  the report 
I explained in private message, kindly check in there
 
Solomon Anietie Sunday #:
I explained in private message, kindly check in there
Please answer questions about this article here, not in private messages. This is exactly what this topic is for.
 
Vladislav Boyko #:
Please answer questions about this article here, not in private messages. This is exactly what this topic is for.

ofcourse, he asked in private first and i thought to reply there too.

debug report on expert tab

Jamshid asked why the upcoming news events printed and shown in this image is not in line with Forex Factory's current news events 

my reply:

That output was the current Economic news calendar at the time of my writing, I printed a few news from inside the cached calendar for debug purposes just to see if my cached calendar is correct and working

If you are to compile the code from your end and drop the expert on your chart you will also get about 5 current upcoming news events on your expert tab just to see that the cached events are working.

Ofcourse it will be different since my time of writing and any other subsequent time will be different!

Another reason why it could be different is that forex factory and MQL5 are not exactly the same, there are some differences in importance level and sometimes MQL5 has a bit more number of low impact or medium news
 

Great Work.

Amazing series of Articles.

Literally what all algo traders, trading at Eval prop firms need for their Expert Advisors.

I hope everyone who uses it at least makes a comment.

 
Solomon Anietie Sunday #:
Another reason why it could be different is that forex factory and MQL5 are not exactly the same, there are some differences in importance level and sometimes MQL5 has a bit more number of low impact or medium news

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Libraries: Calendar

fxsaber, 2024.03.21 09:49

Unfortunately, you can't trust the current Calendar.


Here is the omission of an important CHF news in the list of events and the corresponding market reaction to it.


And this is another calendar, where the news is present.



 
Philip Kym Sang Nelson #:

Great Work.

Amazing series of Articles.

Literally what all algo traders, trading at Eval prop firms need for their Expert Advisors.

I hope everyone who uses it at least makes a comment.

Hehe, it's ok. I am even happy to make an impact on their trading.
The pre- and post-news restriction, blocking or modification is definitely something Prop traders would love to have.
I initially created my News filter for that exact purpose.
 
Enrique Dangeroux #:

I agree, MQL5 economic calendar cannot be fully relied upon, this goes for other calendar s out there too. A more secure way is to combine/cross from 2 or more calendar sources. But this article only implements for MQL5 native calendar.
I hope MetaQuote gives attention and improves their sourcing for MQL5 calendar.
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