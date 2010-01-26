CodeBaseSections
Indicators

ZigZagColor - indicator for MetaTrader 5

zigzagcolor.mq5 (8.88 KB)
This is a modified version of ZigZag indicator that draws lines with different colors depending on the price movement direction.

ZigZagColor

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/57

