Emanuele Giulivi

DynamicTraderPro

Emanuele Giulivi
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
39 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 500 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 314%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 151
Gewinntrades:
724 (62.90%)
Verlusttrades:
427 (37.10%)
Bester Trade:
378.52 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-273.17 USD
Bruttoprofit:
24 964.00 USD (3 314 358 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-21 818.89 USD (2 870 560 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
16 (576.14 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
640.67 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading-Aktivität:
95.17%
Max deposit load:
108.08%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
15
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
12 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
2.17
Long-Positionen:
766 (66.55%)
Short-Positionen:
385 (33.45%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.14
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.73 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
34.48 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-51.10 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-542.23 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-610.55 USD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-1.14%
Jahresprognose:
-13.80%
Algo-Trading:
91%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
292.67 USD
Maximaler:
1 449.53 USD (35.46%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
35.45% (1 450.23 USD)
Kapital:
10.20% (335.11 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
DE40 337
XAUUSD 234
USDJPY 220
US500 187
USTEC 128
EURUSD 28
BTCUSD 17
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
DE40 348
XAUUSD -765
USDJPY 2.7K
US500 930
USTEC 51
EURUSD -112
BTCUSD 15
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
DE40 64K
XAUUSD 17K
USDJPY 36K
US500 81K
USTEC 94K
EURUSD -695
BTCUSD 152K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.10 × 20
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.57 × 14
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.95 × 21
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.00 × 24
Exness-MT5Real39
1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
1.05 × 21
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.10 × 20
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.18 × 28
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.27 × 26
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.40 × 10
DooTechnology-Live
1.69 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.73 × 199
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.00 × 32
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.13 × 63
Darwinex-Live
2.24 × 34
Coinexx-Live
2.36 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
2.38 × 2234
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.92 × 178
Exness-MT5Real28
3.00 × 1
noch 67 ...
This signal reflects the live trading activity of my account, based on a hybrid and dynamic approach , combining multiple strategies to maximize profit potential across different market conditions.

My trading style includes:

  • Range Breakout : precise entries on key support/resistance levels
  • Scalping : fast-paced trades capitalizing on short-term moves
  • Additional strategies : supported by technical filters, risk control, and volume analysis

The goal is to make the most of every opportunity, adapting quickly and effectively to changing market environments.

The account is managed with strict risk control , keeping drawdowns under control and maintaining a solid risk/reward ratio on each trade.

If you're looking for a flexible, active, and real-performance-driven trading signal, this might be the right fit for you.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.11.20 22:21
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.7% of days out of 234 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 18:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 11:35
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.74% of days out of 232 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 14:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 08:30
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 221 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 21:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.31 20:28
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.67% of days out of 214 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 19:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.31 16:18
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.67% of days out of 214 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.30 17:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.29 20:01
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 212 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 17:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.27 12:22
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 210 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 20:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.20 08:12
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.93% of days out of 203 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 23:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.01 12:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.12 18:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 07:55
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 161 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 06:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
DynamicTraderPro
500 USD pro Monat
314%
0
0
USD
4.2K
USD
39
91%
1 151
62%
95%
1.14
2.73
USD
35%
1:30
Kopieren

