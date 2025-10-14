SignaleKategorien
Oleksandr Khrypunenko

HiGold

Oleksandr Khrypunenko
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
33 Wochen
1 / 9K USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 399%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
144
Gewinntrades:
107 (74.30%)
Verlusttrades:
37 (25.69%)
Bester Trade:
96.02 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-178.42 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 938.80 USD (120 293 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 288.77 USD (83 443 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
10 (350.76 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
350.76 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading-Aktivität:
15.07%
Max deposit load:
5.68%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
5
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
8 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
3.11
Long-Positionen:
101 (70.14%)
Short-Positionen:
43 (29.86%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.50
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
4.51 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
18.12 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-34.83 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-135.13 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-208.08 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-1.47%
Jahresprognose:
-17.79%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.03 USD
Maximaler:
209.14 USD (25.63%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
31.04% (80.37 USD)
Kapital:
14.73% (112.96 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 144
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 650
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 37K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +96.02 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -178 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 10
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +350.76 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -135.13 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

The Higold strategy is an automated gold trading system that demonstrates stable results with a 74% profitability rate over more than 100 trades. It operates on the basis of thorough technical analysis of the XAUUSD pair, using an algorithmic approach without aggressive methods such as martingale or grid trading, which makes it safe for your capital. Each position must have a stop loss and take profit. The strategy adapts to market changes, demonstrates controlled drawdown up to 25% and provides stable predicted average monthly profit exceeding 25%, which is confirmed by real trading statistics. Thanks to automation and clear risk management with an average profit-to-loss ratio of 1.42, Higold is suitable for both beginners and experienced investors seeking passive income from gold trading.
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 02:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 01:21
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 201 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 06:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 08:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 15:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 08:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.06 16:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 01:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 11:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 07:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 07:39
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.79% of days out of 167 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.16 14:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 00:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.15 06:47
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 161 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
