Bui Huy Dat

MSC Gold Stable Pro

Bui Huy Dat
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
86 Wochen
12 / 17K USD
Für 40 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 551%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
633
Gewinntrades:
504 (79.62%)
Verlusttrades:
129 (20.38%)
Bester Trade:
15.91 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-20.92 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 256.97 USD (127 006 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-535.45 USD (48 052 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
23 (58.90 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
71.76 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading-Aktivität:
2.84%
Max deposit load:
24.82%
Letzter Trade:
14 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
0
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
9.40
Long-Positionen:
489 (77.25%)
Short-Positionen:
144 (22.75%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.35
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.14 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.49 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.15 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-21.35 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-47.75 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
2.44%
Jahresprognose:
29.56%
Algo-Trading:
94%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
5.45 USD
Maximaler:
76.76 USD (15.44%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
15.45% (76.83 USD)
Kapital:
33.70% (73.04 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 633
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 722
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 79K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +15.91 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -21 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 17
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +58.90 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -21.35 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
0.31 × 39
Eightcap-Live
0.80 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.45 × 103
Exness-MT5Real7
1.58 × 19
Coinexx-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
2.50 × 2
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
3.28 × 36
Exness-MT5Real12
3.36 × 1609
Exness-MT5Real5
3.75 × 521
DooTechnology-Live
3.95 × 58
RoboForex-Pro
4.29 × 72
RoboForex-ECN
4.71 × 2755
Exness-MT5Real2
4.90 × 100
FPMarketsLLC-Live
5.50 × 8
Exness-MT5Real3
5.65 × 246
PXBTTrading-1
5.78 × 123
FBS-Real
5.81 × 16
ICTrading-MT5-4
5.84 × 120
OxSecurities-Live
5.94 × 125
Exness-MT5Real38
6.09 × 56
noch 35 ...
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR STRESS FREE SIGNAL THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE.


🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


Signal Detail:

1. Only trade XAU/USD pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.

3. Enjoy the wonderful feeling of the market and earn profits.

4. This is not the holy grail just where you enjoy the feeling of having the best profits.

- Profit: 200 ~ 350% / Year

- Hardcore Stop loss and close all order 90$

- With the mindset that risk management is more important than profit-seeking, my goal is to maintain stable annual returns and pursue compound growth.

Investor Recommend:

- Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

- The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

- A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose


    Contacts:

    Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

    telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl


    Keine Bewertungen
    2025.12.21 04:05
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.12.11 17:58
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.12.09 00:44
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.11.24 20:21
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.11.18 22:11
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.11.04 21:28
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.10.30 20:17
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.10.27 22:11
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.10.20 23:06
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.10.02 02:49
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.09.30 20:37
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.09.15 17:09
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.09.11 20:25
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.08.20 16:18
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.08.20 03:46
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.06.04 07:33
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.05.29 09:06
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.05.01 01:52
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.04.28 12:14
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.04.16 02:54
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

    Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

    Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.