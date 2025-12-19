SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Apex Predator
Prastama Putra Perkasa

Apex Predator

Prastama Putra Perkasa
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
30 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 1 320%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:200
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 158
Gewinntrades:
911 (78.67%)
Verlusttrades:
247 (21.33%)
Bester Trade:
25 920.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-28 149.90 USD
Bruttoprofit:
532 779.05 USD (16 556 824 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-282 567.20 USD (4 104 043 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
73 (21 509.93 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
64 626.86 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.40%
Letzter Trade:
6 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
8
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
4.13
Long-Positionen:
1 020 (88.08%)
Short-Positionen:
138 (11.92%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.89
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
216.07 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
584.83 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1 144.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-17 425.43 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-60 632.82 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
9.64%
Jahresprognose:
116.91%
Algo-Trading:
31%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
60 632.82 USD (26.16%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
26.77% (60 632.82 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 927
AUDCAD 181
BTCUSD 14
GBPAUD 11
ETHUSD 6
AUDUSD 3
EURAUD 2
GBPCAD 2
GBPNZD 2
TSLA 2
EURUSD 2
XAGUSD 2
CADJPY 1
USDJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDCAD 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 214K
AUDCAD 8.3K
BTCUSD 17K
GBPAUD 3.2K
ETHUSD 837
AUDUSD 1.2K
EURAUD 872
GBPCAD 766
GBPNZD 752
TSLA 172
EURUSD 457
XAGUSD 850
CADJPY 151
USDJPY 191
AUDJPY 310
NZDCAD 303
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 8.1M
AUDCAD -171
BTCUSD 4.3M
GBPAUD 7.1K
ETHUSD 17K
AUDUSD 976
EURAUD 2.4K
GBPCAD 1.7K
GBPNZD 2.4K
TSLA 284
EURUSD 455
XAGUSD 457
CADJPY 218
USDJPY 276
AUDJPY 451
NZDCAD 280
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +25 920.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -28 150 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 19
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +21 509.93 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -17 425.43 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real15" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 13
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 4
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 9
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 16
Exness-MT5Real2
0.24 × 21
Exness-MT5Real8
0.33 × 80
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.33 × 3
GoMarkets-Live
0.34 × 179
PurpleTrading-Live
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.02 × 58
FusionMarkets-Live
1.07 × 386
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.34 × 169
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.50 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.00 × 214
Exness-MT5Real18
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.08 × 1123
RoboForex-ECN
2.22 × 9
noch 27 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

This signal is built around a hybrid trading approach, combining algorithmic execution with manual, discretionary oversight, focused exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD).

Our objective is to achieve consistent monthly growth of around 10%, while maintaining strict risk control and limited drawdown. Capital preservation is always the priority.

🔍 Strategy Overview

  • Market: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Trading Style: Trend-following, long-term bias

  • Approach: Algorithmic entries supported by manual confirmation

  • Holding Time: Medium to long term

  • Frequency: Selective, high-probability setups only

⚙️ Risk & Money Management

  • Tight and disciplined money management rules

  • Low risk per trade

  • No over-leveraging or grid/martingale techniques

  • Trades are placed only in the direction of the dominant trend

  • Drawdown control is actively monitored and adjusted when needed

🛡️ Why Follow This Signal

  • Focus on steady growth, not aggressive gambling

  • Designed for traders seeking long-term consistency

  • Combines the precision of algorithms with human market insight

  • Clear risk structure with capital protection in mind

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please use appropriate risk settings and trade responsibly.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.26 00:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 03:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.19 03:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Apex Predator
30 USD pro Monat
1 320%
0
0
USD
239K
USD
30
31%
1 158
78%
100%
1.88
216.07
USD
27%
1:200
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.