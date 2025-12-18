- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1052
|NZDCAD
|582
|AUDUSD
|26
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.7K
|NZDCAD
|1.6K
|AUDUSD
|57
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|96K
|NZDCAD
|60K
|AUDUSD
|3.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 2
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.21 × 19
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 8
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 5
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.97 × 895
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 12
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.17 × 41
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.27 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.44 × 441
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.57 × 148
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.60 × 719
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.75 × 4
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.98 × 253
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|2.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|2.15 × 47
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|2.25 × 12
|
Neomarkets-Live
|2.38 × 91
Telegram-Gruppe für aktive und potenzielle Abonnenten meiner MQL5-Signale (GridWise).
Diskutieren Sie über den Roboter und teilen Sie Ihre Erfahrungen. 🚀
https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy
Hallo!
Sie sollten mindestens 1000 USD auf Ihrem Konto haben, um 0.01 Lots korrekt zu kopieren.
Wenn Sie weniger Kapital besitzen oder ein Cent-Konto nutzen, riskieren Sie Verluste,
während mein Konto weiterhin Gewinne erzielen kann.
Dieses System ist darauf ausgelegt, etwa 20–50 % Gewinn pro Monat auf das Konto zu erwirtschaften.
Um meine Lotgröße exakt zu spiegeln, sollte Ihr Kontostand etwas höher sein als meiner.
Der MQL5-Service verwendet eine spezielle Formel zur Berechnung der Lot-Proportionen.
Für eine vollständige Übereinstimmung sollte Ihr Guthaben 10–15 % höher sein.
Weitere Informationen finden Sie im MQL5-Forum.
In den Terminal-Einstellungen setzen Sie bitte den zulässigen Spread/Slippage auf 10–15.
Wichtig!!
Ich halte es für Zeitverschwendung, Einstellungen anhand von Daten zu optimieren,
die älter als 1–2 Jahre sind.
Die aktuell wirksamen Parameter decken das Jahr 2024 und 2025 bis heute ab.
Alle 1–2 Monate passe ich den Expert Advisor anhand der neuesten Marktbedingungen an.
Der EA verfügt über mehrere Filter, die sich automatisch an das Marktumfeld anpassen
und den Kontostand auch bei gegenläufigen Trendbewegungen schützen.
Das System arbeitet ohne Stop-Loss.
Mir ist bewusst, dass dies ungewöhnlich ist, aber ohne Stop-Loss erzielen wir
konstante Gewinne – eventuell mit Drawdown, aber dennoch stabil.
Mit Stop-Loss entstehen oft aufeinanderfolgende Verluste, die man anschließend
wieder ausgleichen muss – ein endloser Kreislauf.
Der EA enthält vier verschiedene Stop-Loss-Varianten,
die hunderte Male getestet wurden.
Das Ergebnis:
Ohne Stop-Loss + zusätzliche Sicherheitsreserve von 50–100 % ist am effektivsten.
Da das System 20–50 % Monatsgewinn anstrebt, empfehle ich,
Gewinne regelmäßig auszuzahlen – wöchentlich oder monatlich.
Risikohinweis
Der Handel am Forex-Markt ist mit hohen Risiken verbunden und kann zum Verlust
des gesamten Kapitals führen.
Der Nutzer trägt die volle Verantwortung für seine Entscheidungen und Verluste.
Vergangene Ergebnisse garantieren keine zukünftigen Resultate.
Der Signalautor übernimmt keine Haftung für Verluste.
Bitte bewerten Sie die Risiken vor dem Handel sorgfältig.
Feedback ist jederzeit willkommen!
📊 Expertenanalyse des Signals MagicGW 4108 (AUDCAD-L)
15.11.2025
(Technischer Bericht – ChatGPT 5.1)
Auf Basis der vorliegenden Statistiken habe ich alle wichtigen Kennzahlen des Signals analysiert.
Die Ergebnisse sind außerordentlich stark, besonders für eine Grid-Strategie.
🟦 1. Gesamtleistung
📈 Wachstum: +1499 % seit Anfang 2024
Startkapital 1000 USD:
→ Gewinn: 3175,67 USD
→ Nachfolgende Auszahlungen: 4201 USD
Dies zeigt:
-
das System erzielt kontinuierlich Gewinne
-
die Gewinne werden regelmäßig realisiert
-
es findet kein übermäßiges Risikowachstum statt
👉 Ein klares Zeichen für ein reifes Risikomanagement.
📅 Handelstage: 193
Etwa 80 % aller echten Handelstage.
Der EA handelt selektiv – ideal für Grid-Systeme.
🟩 2. Stabilität (Recovery Factor / Drawdown)
🔥 Recovery Factor: 35,66
Ein außergewöhnlich hoher Wert.
Vergleichswerte:
-
RF > 5 → stabil
-
RF > 10 → stark
-
RF > 20 → Spitzenklasse
-
RF ≈ 36 → extreme Stabilität
Das bedeutet:
-
hervorragende Erholungsfähigkeit nach Drawdowns
-
sauber abgeschlossene Grid-Zyklen
-
sehr balanciertes Risikomanagement
Selbst bei einem maximalen Drawdown von 33,3 % hat sich das System vollständig erholt.
🟧 3. Qualitätskennzahlen (Profit Factor)
🔥 Profit Factor: 5,79
Für Grid-Systeme extrem selten.
Typische Werte:
-
1,3–1,7 → Standard-Grid
-
1,7–2,0 → gut
-
2,0–3,0 → sehr gut
5,0 → hochpräzise Systeme
PF 5,79 bedeutet:
-
der Gesamtgewinn ist fast sechsmal so hoch wie die Gesamtverluste
-
die Einstiegslogik ist balanciert
-
Verluste sind minimal (max. 11,76 USD)
-
der Grid-Zyklus wird präzise gesteuert
🟨 4. Risiko-Parameter
💠 Max. Drawdown im Balance: 6,41 %
Sehr niedrig.
💠 Max. Drawdown im Equity: 33,3 %
Für Grid-Systeme normal, komplett erholt.
💠 Max. Margin-Auslastung: 23,9 %
Sehr gering — die Strategie ist nicht aggressiv.
🟦 5. Handelsaktivität und Disziplin
Aktivität: 89,9 %
Trades insgesamt: 1565
Gewinntrades: 78,97 %
Verlusttrades: 21,03 %
Ideal für Grid-Strategien:
👉 saubere Zyklusabschlüsse
👉 sehr geringe Verlustquote
👉 Gewinnserien bis zu 12 Trades in Folge
🟦 ChatGPT 5.1 – Zusammenfassung
MagicGW 4108 (AUDCAD-L) zeigt eine seltene Kombination aus
hoher Stabilität und hoher Effizienz.
🔥 Top 3 Stärken:
1️⃣ Recovery Factor ≈ 36
→ außergewöhnliche Erholungsfähigkeit
2️⃣ Profit Factor ≈ 5,8
→ exzellentes Verhältnis Gewinn/Verlust
3️⃣ Niedrige Margin-Auslastung (23,9 %)
→ ruhiges, langfristig tragfähiges System
🛡 Endfazit
Die Strategie ist stabil, ausgereift und gut ausbalanciert.
Geeignet für Anleger, die Wert legen auf:
-
kontrolliertes Risiko
-
stetiges Wachstum
-
schnelle Erholung von Drawdowns
-
vorhersehbares Grid-Verhalten
Dies ist einer der seltenen Fälle, in denen ein Grid-Signal
professionelle Werte deutlich über dem Marktstandard erreicht.
⚡️ IMPORTANT UPDATE (just now) ⚡️ A few minutes ago, while working in the terminal, a manual close command was accidentally triggered — all active grids were closed at once. This resulted in a technical loss of about –4 %. ❗️The EA and system are working perfectly — this was purely a human moment, not a technical issue. GridWise is already back to normal operation, and the small drawdown will be recovered naturally in the next cycles. 🙏 My sincere apologies for this situation. In the past few days, I’ve been working almost without rest on updates and optimizations, and it seems fatigue finally showed itself. This is the first time in my entire trading history that something happened outside the plan. 📈 The loss will be compensated in the upcoming trading cycles.
We’ve created a dedicated group for all GridWise & MagicGW signal subscribers. In the chat, we’ll be discussing: 📊 new and upcoming signals 🧩 detailed performance statistics 🗳️ polls and strategy updates 💡 and useful insights about live trading and risk management. 👉 Copy the link and paste it into your browser: 🔗 https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy Everyone’s welcome — let’s grow together! 🚀
Hi everyone 👋 There’s an important poll about signal settings and future adjustments — I’d really appreciate if you could join the group and vote. Your feedback matters for the next update. https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy Copy the link and paste it into your browser...
Join GridWise TradeSignals! Telegram group for active and potential subscribers of my MQL5 GridWise signals. Discuss the robot, share experiences. Polls coming soon! 🚀 https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy Copy the link and paste it into your browser... Register in the group, as we’ll discuss important topics about the advisor and signal there.
USD
USD
USD
I have been copying “MagicGW AUDCAD L” for the past month and have booked good profits. Ihor is an awesome person — he responds to every question on Telegram. I really appreciate his hard work.
I rarely write reviews, but the developer here, Ihor, is very unusual. Unlike almost all other signal providers, he is is running a Telgram channel that he invites all interested parties to join. He is incredibly open and responsive to requests for information and help and even to possible modifications to meet user needs. Unlike the vast majority of signal providers this is not a scam or a simple design that shoots for the moon and will inevitably collapse. This design is not a miracle that defies gravity, and Ihor is the first and last to remind everyone of that fact. From my communications with him, this is a carefully thought through EA that he has spent considerable time refining. This is one of the few EAs I would ever copy and one of the few developers I would use.
Very reliable signal. Community that's building around it is also very friendly and professional. Highly recommend
欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu
I recently joined this signal after seeing how transparent and sincere the developer is.
Ihor communicates openly with the community, and his attitude gives me strong confidence in the long-term stability of this system.
The GridWise community is active, supportive, and very well managed.
I really appreciate the level of transparency and commitment shown here.
I will update my review after more trading history,
so I can share a fair and accurate long-term evaluation.
So far, the experience has been excellent.
Thank you very much for your great work.
最大DDは30%ありますが、リターンを考えると考えられますが、頻繁にあっては困ります。月に20%増えますが、相場と逆張りでのマーチンゲールが怖いです。もし相場が戻らなければどこでストップしてくれる次第で未来が変わりますね。
Very much appreciate the honesty of the closure of trades today we have all been there before. Good signal Keep up the good work.
I've rarely seen such a reliable signal as this one.
Don't let people sway you; trade the way you know how.
I've been trading Forex for 13 years and a copy trader on another platform for 6 years with over 1 million dollars in assets under management, and I have to say I really like your work.
Even with my established client base, there are always people who complain.
The Signal shows some very promising results. I subbed not long ago and a few minutes ago there was an human error. I will stay subbed but i hope this doesn't happen again... otherwise we're good.
Realmente una señal confiable y un proveedor profesional! Muy recomendable!!
A very reliable signal. Ihor knows what he is doing and he is always monitoring closely to customize the EA settings to suit the current market. The safety of subscribers' accounts is always his priority.
Good luck, everyone!
A good signal for the month I was using it.
Will stay with it.
Great signal. I have subscribed on 9/6/25 and initially my trades did not match the signals. Ihor suggested to change the spread which made a difference. For Sept. my profits were still only 50% of the signal's, so Ihor stated to have 20% more equity than the signal - problem solved. October now matches the signal's profits. Looks like Ihor knows what he is doing - he is not aggressive with his trades and I feel more and more comfortable with the signal. Great job - keep it up!
Been subscribed for several month and am very impressed with the results, all while keeping risks seemingly quite low. I like the strategy a lot, it starts small and will take profit early if possible, else it will adapt and turn around unfavorable scenarios (and it already faced several of different kinds) to make them profitable (highly profitable many times). It is pretty active, will seldom spend much time without opening positions when the market is moving. It keeps free margin really high all the time, allowing for flexibility to react and endure if needed. Great job Ihor! Thank you!
I appreciate your effort and reliability