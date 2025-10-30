SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Yhqtv bybit
Ki Kwong Choi

Yhqtv bybit

Ki Kwong Choi
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
9 Wochen
1 / 559 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 62%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
80
Gewinntrades:
22 (27.50%)
Verlusttrades:
58 (72.50%)
Bester Trade:
15.56 UST
Schlechtester Trade:
-6.65 UST
Bruttoprofit:
290.56 UST (29 469 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-131.26 UST (14 113 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
3 (44.09 UST)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
44.09 UST (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading-Aktivität:
46.14%
Max deposit load:
6.70%
Letzter Trade:
5 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
10
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
8 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
9.11
Long-Positionen:
51 (63.75%)
Short-Positionen:
29 (36.25%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.21
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.99 UST
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
13.21 UST
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.26 UST
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-14.70 UST)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-14.70 UST (8)
Wachstum pro Monat :
21.06%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
2.40 UST
Maximaler:
17.49 UST (4.88%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
4.83% (17.31 UST)
Kapital:
1.01% (2.81 UST)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 48
USDJPY+ 21
GBPUSD+ 11
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 176
USDJPY+ -21
GBPUSD+ 4
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 18K
USDJPY+ -3.1K
GBPUSD+ 545
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +15.56 UST
Schlechtester Trade: -7 UST
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +44.09 UST
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -14.70 UST

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Bybit-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.

If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.

我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。

如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。



Keine Bewertungen
2025.11.19 06:30
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.06 05:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.06 04:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 02:40
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.30 03:19
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.30 03:19
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.30 03:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.30 03:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
