Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Gold V2 Lmax 100
Qi Kai Fan

Gold V2 Lmax 100

Qi Kai Fan
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
10 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 50 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 272%
LMAXNZ-LIVE
1:100
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
125
Gewinntrades:
85 (68.00%)
Verlusttrades:
40 (32.00%)
Bester Trade:
18.28 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-7.21 USD
Bruttoprofit:
552.05 USD (55 225 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-280.11 USD (26 771 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
10 (69.85 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
99.84 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading-Aktivität:
4.90%
Max deposit load:
23.49%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
11
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
48 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
6.35
Long-Positionen:
76 (60.80%)
Short-Positionen:
49 (39.20%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.97
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.18 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
6.49 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-7.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-25.60 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-25.60 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
19.97%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
13.35 USD
Maximaler:
42.85 USD (13.02%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
29.01% (35.45 USD)
Kapital:
5.70% (6.02 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD.lmx 125
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.lmx 272
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.lmx 28K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +18.28 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -7 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 9
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +69.85 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -25.60 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "LMAXNZ-LIVE" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Gold V2 system. One order per time with SL, no Martingale, no Grid. 3% risk.  Gold V2 is based on profit and loss ratio, while keeps the win ratio not very low.

Let 's  see if  100 usd can support to run this system on LMAX as its lower leverage and higher commission but smaller slippage. 

LMAX is also a LP (Liquidity Pool), and is much safer than most of the retail brokers. So it is best to run a compound interest sytem on long term  for big profit on such platform.

I plan to run it at least 5 years, or win a lot , or loss original deposit 100 usd (very low possibility).


If u have interest on  this system,  and wish to use small money to do a suitable system on long term while for more safety.

Then u can also  register an account on LMAX  ,  Click me here.

Aslo if u do not hope to pay the subscription fee, u can PM me.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 17:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 09:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 16:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 16:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 16:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 07:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.29 01:36
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.29 01:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 04:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.27 12:22
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.27 12:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 12:22
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
