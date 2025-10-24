Cost-effective system over time. Just analyse the data. They speak for themselves.

Things to keep in mind:

- Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber



-Recommended deposit: 1500 EUR or equivalent for less DD and optimize subscription paid.

- Account with minimum 1:500 leverage.



- Reliable server connection (24/7) and broker. I recommend the same broker that I'm using to archive good performance.

- Please re-read the tutorial in the link above carefully before subscribing to the signal. Almost all the questions I receive are explained there. I will not answer things that are explicitly explained in the mql5 tutorial.

- This signal has a hidden SL.

- It is important to note that the figure shown in the deposit is not ‘real’, as I have only deposited EUR 477.65, and the rest has been added to the account by the broker for services on another signal copying platform. I think it is important to point this out, because I am aware that many of the highly rated signals deposit money to reduce the DD when it increases, while subscribers are not notified and end up bankrupting their accounts. I recommend studying the chart to see that deposits are not made when the DD increases.

Note:

Once you have subscribed to the signal, you can check signal floating profit/loss and her open positions almost in real time here. Orders are not opened all the time, only when market conditions are suitable to make a good profit. This avoids being exposed to the vicissitudes of the market. Analyze the trading history to get an idea of the number of positions that can be opened in a month. Often, less is more on long term.

Symbols that are trading on this account: XAUUSD, US30, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, EURGBP, DE40.

For updates o more information you can join this mql5 chanel:https://www.mql5.com/es/channels/deusexmachina





Disclaimer:

Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.

Suscribe to my signal under your responsability.





