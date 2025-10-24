SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Deux ex machina
Victor Gomez Sanchez

Deux ex machina

Victor Gomez Sanchez
30 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
242 Wochen
3 / 59K USD
Wachstum seit 2021 5 247%
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 479
Gewinntrades:
1 110 (75.05%)
Verlusttrades:
369 (24.95%)
Bester Trade:
218.27 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-137.50 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
13 851.36 EUR (461 068 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-7 428.36 EUR (447 627 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
41 (130.01 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 240.73 EUR (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading-Aktivität:
55.09%
Max deposit load:
36.38%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
4.31
Long-Positionen:
665 (44.96%)
Short-Positionen:
814 (55.04%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.86
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
4.34 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
12.48 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-20.13 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-231.06 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-459.43 EUR (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.90%
Jahresprognose:
10.93%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.36 EUR
Maximaler:
1 488.84 EUR (18.89%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
19.16% (1 489.08 EUR)
Kapital:
25.99% (605.35 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDCAD 639
AUDNZD 237
NZDCAD 234
US30 210
XAUUSD 93
DE40 51
EURGBP 15
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 4.3K
AUDNZD 1.5K
NZDCAD 3.2K
US30 -1K
XAUUSD -142
DE40 -545
EURGBP 45
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 70K
AUDNZD 17K
NZDCAD 36K
US30 -91K
XAUUSD -2.9K
DE40 -17K
EURGBP 1.7K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +218.27 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -138 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 21
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +130.01 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -231.06 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

VTMarkets-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
OneRoyal-Server
0.33 × 3
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.50 × 4
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.50 × 2
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.50 × 2
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
1.17 × 6
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.33 × 600
ICMarketsEU-MT5
1.46 × 980
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.98 × 60
JunoMarkets-Live
2.00 × 3
PUPrime-Live
2.03 × 37
JunoMarkets-Server
2.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.34 × 6386
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.34 × 23156
Axiory-Live
2.40 × 30
FocusMarkets-Real
2.61 × 204
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.65 × 55
FxPro-MT5 Live02
2.71 × 14
VantageFX-Live
2.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real2
2.85 × 176
OANDA-Live-1
3.00 × 14
Cost-effective system over time. Just analyse the data. They speak for themselves.

Things to keep in mind:

- Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

-Recommended deposit: 1500 EUR or equivalent for less DD and optimize subscription paid.

- Account with minimum 1:500 leverage.

- Reliable server connection (24/7) and broker. I recommend the same broker that I'm using to archive good performance.

- Please re-read the tutorial in the link above carefully before subscribing to the signal. Almost all the questions I receive are explained there. I will not answer things that are explicitly explained in the mql5 tutorial.

- This signal has a hidden SL.

- It is important to note that the figure shown in the deposit is not ‘real’, as I have only deposited EUR 477.65, and the rest has been added to the account by the broker for services on another signal copying platform. I think it is important to point this out, because I am aware that many of the highly rated signals deposit money to reduce the DD when it increases, while subscribers are not notified and end up bankrupting their accounts. I recommend studying the chart to see that deposits are not made when the DD increases.

Note:

Once you have subscribed to the signal, you can check signal floating profit/loss and her open positions almost in real time here. Orders are not opened all the time, only when market conditions are suitable to make a good profit. This avoids being exposed to the vicissitudes of the market. Analyze the trading history to get an idea of the number of positions that can be opened in a month. Often, less is more on long term.

Symbols that are trading on this account: XAUUSD, US30, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, EURGBP, DE40.

For updates o more information you can join this mql5 chanel:https://www.mql5.com/es/channels/deusexmachina


Disclaimer:

Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.

Suscribe to my signal under your responsability.



Durchschnittliche Bewertung:
momo82
61
momo82 2025.10.24 22:14 
 

Since I subscribed and got the current deals, nothing happen since that, no deals closed or new ones opened it is 3 days now !!

Kmaniv
72
Kmaniv 2025.09.10 14:15   

very very bad. no SL set up and draining my accont

huangJR-123
33
huangJR-123 2025.09.10 12:57 
 

9月5日起AUDCAD的品种，单子被套用死扛的方式处理，会容易导致爆仓。

希望有止损或者间隔多少价位再考虑加仓。

Caesarvencit
29
Caesarvencit 2025.08.26 11:41 
 

Good for now

zaratrusta69
126
zaratrusta69 2025.07.23 08:13 
 

So far, so good. It is stable, the risk is controlled and the profit is coming in. I think it is no coincidence that this signal has been online for five years. Congratulations to the author. I will update this review if conditions change.

ArthurSchopenhauer
34
ArthurSchopenhauer 2025.07.09 08:37 
 

I think the signal is not perfect (none of them are), but so far it is a really stable signal that gives me profits in the long term. The risk is controlled. I had three negative months because of the geopolitical situation (trump tariffs...) when the market changed but this signal held without big losses when most signals exploded. I have seen many signals rise very fast in profitability and people subscribe massively to them, and from one day to the next leave the account at 0. This signal has been around for many years and has not exceeded 20% DD. Those are verifiable facts. If set up properly following the instructions it is recommended. The signal provider is responsive to questions, which is appreciated.

Maeszidkaka21
9
Maeszidkaka21 2025.07.02 21:53   

malisimo

karamanite
30
karamanite 2025.04.04 12:14 
 

I thinkb1 star is too much. You'd be better gambling at the casino .

Yao Zou
1635
Yao Zou 2025.02.18 15:50 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

dealer000
29
dealer000 2025.02.17 10:37 
 

I initially subscribed to this signal provider based on their past performance, but my experience has been nothing short of frustrating. They completely changed their strategy without any notice, making it impossible to rely on their signals anymore. Also, the trades are very minimal, making the cost to copy this trading signal much higher than the revenue generated.

Ihar Tsitou
7038
Ihar Tsitou 2025.02.14 14:55 
 

Управ сменил риски и торговые пары без предупреждения. Теперь исторические показатели не представляют из себя ничего, так как торговля сменилась.

54407733
23
54407733 2025.02.11 04:46 
 

Do you have an order today, what do you buy today?

Ioria Di
49
Ioria Di 2025.02.05 10:35 
 

He's a god trader for sure but no trading enough, I'm wondering if he will refund the money I spent copying him.

ReFg11
440
ReFg11 2025.01.28 09:12 
 

Transactions in 95 cases are the same as on the LittleeCrazyWay signal. The statistics of which indicate a possible big drawdown...

ck2610
16
ck2610 2025.01.27 21:25 
 

not reliable

Sebastian Roberto Ferrari
160
Sebastian Roberto Ferrari 2025.01.22 14:45  (geändert 2025.01.24 10:20) 
 

Lleva 2 transacciones y van muy bien, es preferible menos transacciones pero mas seguras, lo recomiendo, y responde las preguntas, eso es muy importante !

Qoyyuum Kadir
223
Qoyyuum Kadir 2025.01.17 07:18 
 

Unresponsive trader. Bot not doing anything. No trades for 17 days into the new year. Its a shame.

Erkan.Avsar
1571
Erkan.Avsar 2025.01.14 06:27 
 

I subscribed at the beginning of the month, 2 weeks later still no trade...

too inactive, I do not recommend this signal

StarlordSaga
284
StarlordSaga 2025.01.10 22:45 
 

No trades, bad signal

Loncey Duwarkah
669
Loncey Duwarkah 2025.01.10 10:59 
 

Think this guy is on holiday..long long holiday

Alle Bewertungen (30)
2025.09.18 16:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 14:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 13:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 07:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.14 15:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.02.13 15:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.19 17:00
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.15 10:29
No swaps are charged
2025.01.15 10:29
No swaps are charged
2025.01.15 10:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.08 09:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.12.29 11:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.18 21:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.12 16:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.04 13:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.02 17:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.26 16:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.21 17:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.15 11:19
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2024.11.15 11:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 9 days
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Deux ex machina
30 USD pro Monat
5 247%
3
59K
USD
2.8K
EUR
242
99%
1 479
75%
55%
1.86
4.34
EUR
26%
1:500
