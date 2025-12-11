- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDc
|20128
|EURUSDc
|2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDc
|44K
|EURUSDc
|-6
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDc
|535K
|EURUSDc
|-555
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "CribMarket-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Copies best on metacopier. Here's the setup video on how to join there: https://youtube.com/shorts/-sdpUO3l-t0
If you run into issues copying here, many are having issues on copying due to slippage, please get a refund on the signal. Start small before scaling up.
This is an arb strategy, so copying can be killed by slippage here. If you run into issues please message me. Best to follow on metacopier where things are working well for all clients. HJM1 signal there.
Didn't copy well for me with this system.
This system unfortunately did not work well with my broker, it is an arbitrage strategy that may only work well on the provider’s broker
I missed that it was XAUUSDc (cent) not valid in europe) and many accounts. so sorry it seems like a good signal. but it didnt work out and i learned something new.