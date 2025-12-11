SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / HJM1
Walter Joseph Dillard

HJM1

Walter Joseph Dillard
3 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
81 Wochen
5 / 38K USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 5 816%
CribMarket-Live
1:300
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
20 130
Gewinntrades:
10 610 (52.70%)
Verlusttrades:
9 520 (47.29%)
Bester Trade:
3 329.09 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-3 232.99 USD
Bruttoprofit:
419 335.92 USD (3 534 807 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-375 282.83 USD (3 000 293 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
20 (374.37 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
3 329.09 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading-Aktivität:
95.89%
Max deposit load:
1.50%
Letzter Trade:
2 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
118
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Stunde
Erholungsfaktor:
8.54
Long-Positionen:
10 372 (51.53%)
Short-Positionen:
9 758 (48.47%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.12
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.19 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
39.52 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-39.42 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
15 (-50.65 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-3 560.33 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
9.72%
Jahresprognose:
117.97%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
6.43 USD
Maximaler:
5 161.10 USD (10.71%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
14.75% (1 785.08 USD)
Kapital:
5.14% (1 727.01 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSDc 20128
EURUSDc 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDc 44K
EURUSDc -6
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDc 535K
EURUSDc -555
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +3 329.09 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -3 233 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 1
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +374.37 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -50.65 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "CribMarket-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Copies best on metacopier. Here's the setup video on how to join there: https://youtube.com/shorts/-sdpUO3l-t0

If you run into issues copying here, many are having issues on copying due to slippage, please get a refund on the signal. Start small before scaling up. 

This is an arb strategy, so copying can be killed by slippage here. If you run into issues please message me. Best to follow on metacopier where things are working well for all clients. HJM1 signal there. 


Durchschnittliche Bewertung:
ron_b
315
ron_b 2025.12.11 08:14 
 

Didn't copy well for me with this system.

ambighen
473
ambighen 2025.12.07 10:25 
 

This system unfortunately did not work well with my broker, it is an arbitrage strategy that may only work well on the provider’s broker

Simon widlund
43
Simon widlund 2025.11.27 09:56   

I missed that it was XAUUSDc (cent) not valid in europe) and many accounts. so sorry it seems like a good signal. but it didnt work out and i learned something new.

2025.11.12 14:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
HJM1
30 USD pro Monat
5 816%
5
38K
USD
37K
USD
81
0%
20 130
52%
96%
1.11
2.19
USD
15%
1:300
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.