ONB: Old National Bancorp
22.56 USD 0.58 (2.64%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ONB hat sich für heute um 2.64% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 22.05 bis zu einem Hoch von 22.61 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Old National Bancorp-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
22.05 22.61
Jahresspanne
16.83 24.50
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 21.98
- Eröffnung
- 22.05
- Bid
- 22.56
- Ask
- 22.86
- Tief
- 22.05
- Hoch
- 22.61
- Volumen
- 6.562 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.64%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.53%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 7.33%
- Jahresänderung
- 23.01%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K