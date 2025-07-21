Valute / ONB
ONB: Old National Bancorp
22.13 USD 0.43 (1.91%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ONB ha avuto una variazione del -1.91% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.10 e ad un massimo di 22.54.
Segui le dinamiche di Old National Bancorp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
22.10 22.54
Intervallo Annuale
16.83 24.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 22.56
- Apertura
- 22.54
- Bid
- 22.13
- Ask
- 22.43
- Minimo
- 22.10
- Massimo
- 22.54
- Volume
- 7.441 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.91%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.43%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.28%
- Variazione Annuale
- 20.67%
20 settembre, sabato