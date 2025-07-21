QuotazioniSezioni
ONB: Old National Bancorp

22.13 USD 0.43 (1.91%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ONB ha avuto una variazione del -1.91% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.10 e ad un massimo di 22.54.

Segui le dinamiche di Old National Bancorp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
22.10 22.54
Intervallo Annuale
16.83 24.50
Chiusura Precedente
22.56
Apertura
22.54
Bid
22.13
Ask
22.43
Minimo
22.10
Massimo
22.54
Volume
7.441 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.91%
Variazione Mensile
-2.43%
Variazione Semestrale
5.28%
Variazione Annuale
20.67%
20 settembre, sabato