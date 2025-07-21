Divisas / ONB
ONB: Old National Bancorp
21.98 USD 0.19 (0.87%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ONB de hoy ha cambiado un 0.87%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 21.82, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 22.57.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Old National Bancorp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
ONB News
Rango diario
21.82 22.57
Rango anual
16.83 24.50
- Cierres anteriores
- 21.79
- Open
- 21.85
- Bid
- 21.98
- Ask
- 22.28
- Low
- 21.82
- High
- 22.57
- Volumen
- 6.873 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.87%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.09%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 4.57%
- Cambio anual
- 19.85%
