HDSN: Hudson Technologies Inc

10.12 USD 0.09 (0.88%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von HDSN hat sich für heute um -0.88% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 10.08 bis zu einem Hoch von 10.27 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Hudson Technologies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
10.08 10.27
Jahresspanne
5.11 10.52
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
10.21
Eröffnung
10.27
Bid
10.12
Ask
10.42
Tief
10.08
Hoch
10.27
Volumen
56
Tagesänderung
-0.88%
Monatsänderung
0.30%
6-Monatsänderung
64.29%
Jahresänderung
22.52%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K