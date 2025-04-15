Währungen / HDSN
HDSN: Hudson Technologies Inc
10.12 USD 0.09 (0.88%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von HDSN hat sich für heute um -0.88% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 10.08 bis zu einem Hoch von 10.27 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Hudson Technologies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
HDSN News
Tagesspanne
10.08 10.27
Jahresspanne
5.11 10.52
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 10.21
- Eröffnung
- 10.27
- Bid
- 10.12
- Ask
- 10.42
- Tief
- 10.08
- Hoch
- 10.27
- Volumen
- 56
- Tagesänderung
- -0.88%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.30%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 64.29%
- Jahresänderung
- 22.52%
