Valute / HDSN
HDSN: Hudson Technologies Inc
9.86 USD 0.35 (3.43%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HDSN ha avuto una variazione del -3.43% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.84 e ad un massimo di 10.27.
Segui le dinamiche di Hudson Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
HDSN News
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.84 10.27
Intervallo Annuale
5.11 10.52
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.21
- Apertura
- 10.27
- Bid
- 9.86
- Ask
- 10.16
- Minimo
- 9.84
- Massimo
- 10.27
- Volume
- 573
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.43%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.28%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 60.06%
- Variazione Annuale
- 19.37%
20 settembre, sabato