HDSN: Hudson Technologies Inc

9.86 USD 0.35 (3.43%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HDSN ha avuto una variazione del -3.43% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.84 e ad un massimo di 10.27.

Segui le dinamiche di Hudson Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.84 10.27
Intervallo Annuale
5.11 10.52
Chiusura Precedente
10.21
Apertura
10.27
Bid
9.86
Ask
10.16
Minimo
9.84
Massimo
10.27
Volume
573
Variazione giornaliera
-3.43%
Variazione Mensile
-2.28%
Variazione Semestrale
60.06%
Variazione Annuale
19.37%
20 settembre, sabato