Currencies / HDSN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HDSN: Hudson Technologies Inc
10.30 USD 0.14 (1.34%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HDSN exchange rate has changed by -1.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.21 and at a high of 10.49.
Follow Hudson Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HDSN News
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Hudson Technologies (HDSN) This Year?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Right Now?
- Hudson Technologies partners with DC utility for refrigerant recovery pilot
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Hudson Technologies (HDSN) is a Great Choice
- Is Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Ride the 2025 Manufacturing Rebound
- Is Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- HDSN or SITE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Hudson Technologies (HDSN) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Trane's Moat And Secular Trend Positioning Justify A High Multiple. (NYSE:TT)
- Has Century Aluminum (CENX) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- Hudson Technologies: The Perfect Tariff-Spread Play You Should Consider (NASDAQ:HDSN)
- Hudson Tech HDSN Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Hudson Tech (HDSN) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- HDSN vs. SITE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Is Hudson Technologies (HDSN) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
- Hudson (HDSN) Q2 EPS Jumps 15%
- Hudson Technologies stock upgraded by Canaccord Genuity on pricing strength
- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Rare Stock Picks In June 2025 - From 26 Discerning Analysts
- Hudson Technologies Stock: Stable Business With Material Upside (NASDAQ:HDSN)
- B.Riley upgrades Hudson Technologies stock rating on improving refrigerant prices
- Notorious internet messageboard 4chan has been hacked, posts claim
Daily Range
10.21 10.49
Year Range
5.11 10.52
- Previous Close
- 10.44
- Open
- 10.49
- Bid
- 10.30
- Ask
- 10.60
- Low
- 10.21
- High
- 10.49
- Volume
- 1.095 K
- Daily Change
- -1.34%
- Month Change
- 2.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 67.21%
- Year Change
- 24.70%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%