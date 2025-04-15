FiyatlarBölümler
HDSN: Hudson Technologies Inc

9.86 USD 0.35 (3.43%)
Sektör: Temel materyaller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

HDSN fiyatı bugün -3.43% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 9.84 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 10.27 aralığında işlem gördü.

Hudson Technologies Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Günlük aralık
9.84 10.27
Yıllık aralık
5.11 10.52
Önceki kapanış
10.21
Açılış
10.27
Satış
9.86
Alış
10.16
Düşük
9.84
Yüksek
10.27
Hacim
573
Günlük değişim
-3.43%
Aylık değişim
-2.28%
6 aylık değişim
60.06%
Yıllık değişim
19.37%
21 Eylül, Pazar