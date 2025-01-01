|
#property version "1.00"
#define GV_NAME "TestGlobalVariableSet"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Skript Programm Start Funktion |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- Zunächst erstellen wir die globalen Variablen
for(int i=0; i<21; i++)
GlobalVariableSet(GV_NAME+string(i),i);
//--- Abrufen der Anzahl der globalen Variablen des Client-Terminals und deren Namen in einer Schleife anzeigen
int total=GlobalVariablesTotal();
for(int i=total-1; i>=0; i--)
{
string name=GlobalVariableName(i);
if(GetLastError()!=0)
{
PrintFormat("Error %d occurred while getting global variable name at index %d", GetLastError(), i);
ResetLastError();
continue;
}
PrintFormat("GlobalVariableName(%02d) = \"%s\"", i, name);
}
//--- aufräumen
GlobalVariablesDeleteAll(GV_NAME);
/*
Ergebnis:
GlobalVariableName(20) = "TestGlobalVariableSet9"
GlobalVariableName(19) = "TestGlobalVariableSet8"
GlobalVariableName(18) = "TestGlobalVariableSet7"
GlobalVariableName(17) = "TestGlobalVariableSet6"
GlobalVariableName(16) = "TestGlobalVariableSet5"
GlobalVariableName(15) = "TestGlobalVariableSet4"
GlobalVariableName(14) = "TestGlobalVariableSet3"
GlobalVariableName(13) = "TestGlobalVariableSet20"
GlobalVariableName(12) = "TestGlobalVariableSet2"
GlobalVariableName(11) = "TestGlobalVariableSet19"
GlobalVariableName(10) = "TestGlobalVariableSet18"
GlobalVariableName(09) = "TestGlobalVariableSet17"
GlobalVariableName(08) = "TestGlobalVariableSet16"
GlobalVariableName(07) = "TestGlobalVariableSet15"
GlobalVariableName(06) = "TestGlobalVariableSet14"
GlobalVariableName(05) = "TestGlobalVariableSet13"
GlobalVariableName(04) = "TestGlobalVariableSet12"
GlobalVariableName(03) = "TestGlobalVariableSet11"
GlobalVariableName(02) = "TestGlobalVariableSet10"
GlobalVariableName(01) = "TestGlobalVariableSet1"
GlobalVariableName(00) = "TestGlobalVariableSet0"
*/
}