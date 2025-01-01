DocumentaçãoSeções
Retorna o nome de uma variável global, que é o número ordinal.

string  GlobalVariableName(
   int  index      // Número variável global na lista de variáveis globais
   );

Parâmetros

index

[in]  Número de seqüência na lista de variáveis globais. Ele deve ser maior ou igual a 0(zero) e menor do que GlobalVariablesTotal().

Valor do Retorno

Nome da variável global, que é o número ordinal na lista de variáveis globais. Para mais detalhes sobre o erro, chamar GetLastError().

Observação

As variáveis globais existem no terminal do cliente durante 4 semanas desde a última utilização, então eles são excluídos automaticamente.

 

Exemplo:

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   GV_NAME    "TestGlobalVariableSet"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- primeiro vamos criar as variáveis globais
   for(int i=0i<21i++)
      GlobalVariableSet(GV_NAME+string(i),i);
//--- obtemos a quantidade de variáveis globais do terminal de cliente e em um laço exibimos seus nomes
   int total=GlobalVariablesTotal();
   for(int i=total-1i>=0i--)
     {
      string name=GlobalVariableName(i);
      if(GetLastError()!=0)
        {
         PrintFormat("Error %d occurred while getting global variable name at index %d"GetLastError(), i);
         ResetLastError();
         continue;
        }
      PrintFormat("GlobalVariableName(%02d) = \"%s\""iname);
     }
//--- limpamos o que for preciso
   GlobalVariablesDeleteAll(GV_NAME);
   /*
   Resultado:
   GlobalVariableName(20) = "TestGlobalVariableSet9"
   GlobalVariableName(19) = "TestGlobalVariableSet8"
   GlobalVariableName(18) = "TestGlobalVariableSet7"
   GlobalVariableName(17) = "TestGlobalVariableSet6"
   GlobalVariableName(16) = "TestGlobalVariableSet5"
   GlobalVariableName(15) = "TestGlobalVariableSet4"
   GlobalVariableName(14) = "TestGlobalVariableSet3"
   GlobalVariableName(13) = "TestGlobalVariableSet20"
   GlobalVariableName(12) = "TestGlobalVariableSet2"
   GlobalVariableName(11) = "TestGlobalVariableSet19"
   GlobalVariableName(10) = "TestGlobalVariableSet18"
   GlobalVariableName(09) = "TestGlobalVariableSet17"
   GlobalVariableName(08) = "TestGlobalVariableSet16"
   GlobalVariableName(07) = "TestGlobalVariableSet15"
   GlobalVariableName(06) = "TestGlobalVariableSet14"
   GlobalVariableName(05) = "TestGlobalVariableSet13"
   GlobalVariableName(04) = "TestGlobalVariableSet12"
   GlobalVariableName(03) = "TestGlobalVariableSet11"
   GlobalVariableName(02) = "TestGlobalVariableSet10"
   GlobalVariableName(01) = "TestGlobalVariableSet1"
   GlobalVariableName(00) = "TestGlobalVariableSet0"
   */
  }