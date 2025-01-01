DokumentationKategorien
Gibt de Wert der globalen Variable des Client-Terminals zurück. Es gibt zwei Varianten der Funktion.

1. Gibt den wert der Eigenschaft sofort zurück.

double  GlobalVariableGet(
   string  name      // Name
   );

 
2. Gibt true oder false zurück abhängig davon, ob die Funktion erfolgreich durchgeführt wurde. Im Erfolgsfall wird der Wert der Variable des Client-Terminals in die Enpfangsvariable gesetzt, die durch Referenz vom letzten Parameter übertragen wird.  

bool  GlobalVariableGet(
   string  name               // Name
   double& double_var         // hier nehmen wir den Wert der globalen Variable auf 
   );

Parameter

name

[in] Name der globalen Variable.

double_var

[out]  Variable des Typs double, die den Wert annimmt, der in der globalen Veriable des Client-Terminals aufbewahren wird.

Rückgabewert

Wert der existierenden globalen Variable oder 0 beim Fehler. Für die Erhaltung der fehlerbezogenen Information muss die Funktion GetLastError() aufgerufen werden.

Hinweis

Globale Variablen existieren im Client-Terminal innerhalb von 4 Wochen seit dem letzten Zugriffs, danach werden sie automatisch entfernt.

 

Beispiel:

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   GV_NAME    "TestGlobalVariableGet"
#define   GV_VALUE   1.23
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Skript Programm Start Funktion                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- Setzen des Werts der globalen Variablen des Client-Terminals namens GV_NAME
   if(!GlobalVariableSetValue(GV_NAMEGV_VALUE))
      return;
     
//--- Den tatsächlichen Wert der globalen Variablen des Client-Terminals mit dem Namen GV_NAME abrufen
//--- da bei Verwendung der ersten Form des Aufrufs von GlobalVariableGet Null das Signal eines Fehlers ist,
//--- muss der letzte Fehlercode beim Lesen des Ergebnisses analysiert werden.
   double dvalue=GlobalVariableGet(GV_NAME);
   if(dvalue==0 && GetLastError()!=0)
     {
      Print("GlobalVariableGet() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- Anzeige des erhaltenen Ergebnisses
   PrintFormat("The first form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value %.2f"dvalue);
   
//--- Setzen des Nullwerts für die globale Variable des Client-Terminals namens GV_NAME
   if(!GlobalVariableSetValue(GV_NAME0))
      return;
     
//--- Mit der ersten Form des Aufrufs erhalten wir den booleschen Wert der globalen Variablen des Client-Terminals mit dem Namen GV_NAME
   bool bvalue=GlobalVariableGet(GV_NAME);
   if(!bvalue && GetLastError()!=0)
     {
      Print("GlobalVariableGet() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- Anzeige des erhaltenen Ergebnisses
   PrintFormat("The first form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value %.2f with type bool as %s"bvalue, (string)bvalue);
     
//--- Zuweisen eines Werts ungleich Null auf die globale Variable des Client-Terminals namens GV_NAME
   if(!GlobalVariableSetValue(GV_NAMEGV_VALUE*100.0))
      return;
   
//--- Erneutes Lesen des booleschen Wertes der globalen Variablen GV_NAME des Client-Terminals.
   bvalue=GlobalVariableGet(GV_NAME);
   if(!bvalue && GetLastError()!=0)
     {
      Print("GlobalVariableGet() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- Anzeige des erhaltenen Ergebnisses
   PrintFormat("The first form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value %.2f with type bool as %s"bvalue, (string)bvalue);
     
//--- Den tatsächlichen Wert der globalen Variablen des Client-Terminals mit dem Namen GV_NAME mithilfe der zweiten Form des Aufrufs GlobalVariableGet abrufen
   if(!GlobalVariableGet(GV_NAMEdvalue))
     {
      Print("GlobalVariableGet() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- Konvertieren des resultierenden reellen Werts in eine Ganzzahl vom Typ long und anzeigen des Ergebnisses
   long lvalue=(long)dvalue;
   PrintFormat("The second form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value %.2f with type long as %I64d"dvaluelvalue);
   
//--- Löschen der globalen Variablen GV_NAME des Client-Terminals nach dessen Verwendung
   if(!GlobalVariableDel(GV_NAME))
     {
      Print("GlobalVariableDel() failed. Error ",GetLastError());
     }
   
   /*
   Ergebnis:
   The first form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value 1.23
   The first form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value 0.00 with type bool as false
   The first form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value 1.00 with type bool as true
   The second form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value 123.00 with type long as 123
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Setzen des Werts auf die globale Variable des Terminals.         | 
//| Ist keine Variable vorhanden ist, wird sie erstellt.             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GlobalVariableSetValue(const string gv_nameconst double value)
  {
   if(GlobalVariableSet(gv_namevalue)==0)
     {
      Print("GlobalVariableSet() failed. Error ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
   return(true);
  }