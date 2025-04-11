报价部分
货币 / EVT
EVT: Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial I

24.14 USD 0.06 (0.25%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日EVT汇率已更改-0.25%。当日，交易品种以低点24.01和高点24.36进行交易。

关注Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial I动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
24.01 24.36
年范围
19.20 25.83
前一天收盘价
24.20
开盘价
24.20
卖价
24.14
买价
24.44
最低价
24.01
最高价
24.36
交易量
197
日变化
-0.25%
月变化
-0.37%
6个月变化
4.73%
年变化
-2.62%
25 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
国内生产总值季率 q/q
实际值
预测值
3.3%
前值
3.3%
12:30
USD
实际PCE季率 q/q
实际值
预测值
1.6%
前值
1.6%
12:30
USD
GDP销售季率q/q
实际值
预测值
6.8%
前值
6.8%
12:30
USD
耐用品订单月率m/m
实际值
预测值
-0.5%
前值
-2.8%
12:30
USD
核心耐用品订单月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.6%
前值
1.1%
12:30
USD
货品贸易帐
实际值
预测值
$​42.847 B
前值
$​-103.566 B
12:30
USD
零售库存月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.1%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
零售库存（不包括汽车）月率m/m
实际值
预测值
前值
0.1%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
208 K
前值
231 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.913 M
前值
1.920 M
13:00
USD
FOMC成员Williams讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
14:00
USD
Fed理事Bowman讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
17:00
USD
美联储监管副主席Barr讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
17:00
USD
7年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
3.925%