货币 / EVT
EVT: Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial I
24.14 USD 0.06 (0.25%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EVT汇率已更改-0.25%。当日，交易品种以低点24.01和高点24.36进行交易。
关注Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial I动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EVT新闻
- 伊顿公司董事Dunn Aaron出售价值$49492的EVT股票
- Dunn Aaron, director at Eaton Vance, sells $49492 in EVT stock
- NIE: Market Valuations Appear Stretched, But This Fund's Has Improved
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Mirror, Mirror On The Wall
- JPMorgan assumes coverage on EVT stock with Neutral rating, raises price target
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.06%
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Protecting The NAV
- 5 Closed-End Fund Buys In The Month Of July 2025
- Top 10 Income Funds From Eaton Vance
- HTD ETF: Buy This Quality Fund For Monthly Income (NYSE:HTD)
- BXSY: This Unique Fund Could Have A Lot To Offer (OTCMKTS:BXSY)
- FT: Income Plus Inflation Protection
- My Income Portfolio—The Icing On The Cake
- ERH: All-Weather Strategy With Full Distribution Coverage And A Discount Valuation
- EVT: Tax-Advantaged High Yield Available At A Discount (NYSE:EVT)
- Model Portfolio For Income, June 2025
- CSQ: Continuing To Outperform And Good Wealth Protection Against A Dollar Devaluation
- The Little Portfolio And The Good Certificate
- EVT CEF: 8% Yield, Attractive Discount (NYSE:EVT)
- ACV: Making The Right Moves In The Current Environment, But Very Expensive
- EVT and IMAX Expand Fast-Growing Partnership with Four New IMAX With Laser Locations In Australia
- My Income Portfolio: In The Garden Of Eden
- Model Portfolio For Income, April 2025
- EVT CEF: Funding Your Retirement With Tax-Efficient Dividend Income (NYSE:EVT)
日范围
24.01 24.36
年范围
19.20 25.83
- 前一天收盘价
- 24.20
- 开盘价
- 24.20
- 卖价
- 24.14
- 买价
- 24.44
- 最低价
- 24.01
- 最高价
- 24.36
- 交易量
- 197
- 日变化
- -0.25%
- 月变化
- -0.37%
- 6个月变化
- 4.73%
- 年变化
- -2.62%
25 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.3%
- 前值
- 3.3%
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.6%
- 前值
- 1.6%
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 6.8%
- 前值
- 6.8%
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.5%
- 前值
- -2.8%
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.6%
- 前值
- 1.1%
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $42.847 B
- 前值
- $-103.566 B
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.1%
- 前值
- 0.2%
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 0.1%
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 208 K
- 前值
- 231 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.913 M
- 前值
- 1.920 M
13:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 3.925%