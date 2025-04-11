Valute / EVT
EVT: Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial I
24.30 USD 0.10 (0.41%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EVT ha avuto una variazione del 0.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.20 e ad un massimo di 24.30.
Segui le dinamiche di Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial I. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.20 24.30
Intervallo Annuale
19.20 25.83
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.20
- Apertura
- 24.20
- Bid
- 24.30
- Ask
- 24.60
- Minimo
- 24.20
- Massimo
- 24.30
- Volume
- 3
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.29%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.42%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.98%
