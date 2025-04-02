Währungen / EVT
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
EVT: Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial I
24.14 USD 0.06 (0.25%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von EVT hat sich für heute um -0.25% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 24.01 bis zu einem Hoch von 24.36 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial I-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EVT News
- Dunn Aaron, director at Eaton Vance, sells $49492 in EVT stock
- NIE: Market Valuations Appear Stretched, But This Fund's Has Improved
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Mirror, Mirror On The Wall
- JPMorgan assumes coverage on EVT stock with Neutral rating, raises price target
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.06%
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Protecting The NAV
- 5 Closed-End Fund Buys In The Month Of July 2025
- Top 10 Income Funds From Eaton Vance
- HTD ETF: Buy This Quality Fund For Monthly Income (NYSE:HTD)
- BXSY: This Unique Fund Could Have A Lot To Offer (OTCMKTS:BXSY)
- FT: Income Plus Inflation Protection
- My Income Portfolio—The Icing On The Cake
- ERH: All-Weather Strategy With Full Distribution Coverage And A Discount Valuation
- EVT: Tax-Advantaged High Yield Available At A Discount (NYSE:EVT)
- Model Portfolio For Income, June 2025
- CSQ: Continuing To Outperform And Good Wealth Protection Against A Dollar Devaluation
- The Little Portfolio And The Good Certificate
- EVT CEF: 8% Yield, Attractive Discount (NYSE:EVT)
- ACV: Making The Right Moves In The Current Environment, But Very Expensive
- EVT and IMAX Expand Fast-Growing Partnership with Four New IMAX With Laser Locations In Australia
- My Income Portfolio: In The Garden Of Eden
- Model Portfolio For Income, April 2025
- EVT CEF: Funding Your Retirement With Tax-Efficient Dividend Income (NYSE:EVT)
- RIV: Massive, Fully 0Covered Distribution At A Discount (NYSE:RIV)
Tagesspanne
24.01 24.36
Jahresspanne
19.20 25.83
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 24.20
- Eröffnung
- 24.20
- Bid
- 24.14
- Ask
- 24.44
- Tief
- 24.01
- Hoch
- 24.36
- Volumen
- 197
- Tagesänderung
- -0.25%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.37%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 4.73%
- Jahresänderung
- -2.62%
25 September, Donnerstag
12:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- 3.3%
- Vorh
- 3.3%
12:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- 1.6%
- Vorh
- 1.6%
12:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- 6.8%
- Vorh
- 6.8%
12:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- -0.5%
- Vorh
- -2.8%
12:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- 0.6%
- Vorh
- 1.1%
12:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- $42.847 B
- Vorh
- $-103.566 B
12:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- 0.1%
- Vorh
- 0.2%
12:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 0.1%
12:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- 208 K
- Vorh
- 231 K
12:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- 1.913 M
- Vorh
- 1.920 M
13:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
14:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 3.925%