EVT: Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial I
24.30 USD 0.10 (0.41%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EVT exchange rate has changed by 0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.20 and at a high of 24.30.
Follow Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial I dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EVT News
Daily Range
24.20 24.30
Year Range
19.20 25.83
- Previous Close
- 24.20
- Open
- 24.20
- Bid
- 24.30
- Ask
- 24.60
- Low
- 24.20
- High
- 24.30
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.41%
- Month Change
- 0.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.42%
- Year Change
- -1.98%
