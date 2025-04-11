Moedas / EVT
EVT: Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial I
24.14 USD 0.06 (0.25%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EVT para hoje mudou para -0.25%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 24.01 e o mais alto foi 24.36.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial I. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
EVT Notícias
- Diretor Dunn Aaron da Eaton Vance vende US$ 49.492 em ações EVT
- Dunn Aaron, director at Eaton Vance, sells $49492 in EVT stock
- NIE: Market Valuations Appear Stretched, But This Fund's Has Improved
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Mirror, Mirror On The Wall
- JPMorgan assumes coverage on EVT stock with Neutral rating, raises price target
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.06%
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Protecting The NAV
- 5 Closed-End Fund Buys In The Month Of July 2025
- Top 10 Income Funds From Eaton Vance
- HTD ETF: Buy This Quality Fund For Monthly Income (NYSE:HTD)
- BXSY: This Unique Fund Could Have A Lot To Offer (OTCMKTS:BXSY)
- FT: Income Plus Inflation Protection
- My Income Portfolio—The Icing On The Cake
- ERH: All-Weather Strategy With Full Distribution Coverage And A Discount Valuation
- EVT: Tax-Advantaged High Yield Available At A Discount (NYSE:EVT)
- Model Portfolio For Income, June 2025
- CSQ: Continuing To Outperform And Good Wealth Protection Against A Dollar Devaluation
- The Little Portfolio And The Good Certificate
- EVT CEF: 8% Yield, Attractive Discount (NYSE:EVT)
- ACV: Making The Right Moves In The Current Environment, But Very Expensive
- EVT and IMAX Expand Fast-Growing Partnership with Four New IMAX With Laser Locations In Australia
- My Income Portfolio: In The Garden Of Eden
- Model Portfolio For Income, April 2025
- EVT CEF: Funding Your Retirement With Tax-Efficient Dividend Income (NYSE:EVT)
Faixa diária
24.01 24.36
Faixa anual
19.20 25.83
- Fechamento anterior
- 24.20
- Open
- 24.20
- Bid
- 24.14
- Ask
- 24.44
- Low
- 24.01
- High
- 24.36
- Volume
- 197
- Mudança diária
- -0.25%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.37%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 4.73%
- Mudança anual
- -2.62%
25 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 3.3%
- Prév.
- 3.3%
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 1.6%
- Prév.
- 1.6%
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 6.8%
- Prév.
- 6.8%
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.5%
- Prév.
- -2.8%
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 0.6%
- Prév.
- 1.1%
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $42.847 bilh
- Prév.
- $-103.566 bilh
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 0.1%
- Prév.
- 0.2%
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 0.1%
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 208 mil
- Prév.
- 231 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 1.913 milh
- Prév.
- 1.920 milh
13:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 3.925%