Situation Analysis MT4

  • 专家
  • Semiu Kilaso
    Semiu Kilaso

    Semiu Kilaso

    The CEO and Founder of QuinStreet Capital LLC. QuinStreet Capital LLC main aim is to empower people globally to stay a step ahead financially using the power of Blockchain Technology and our self-learning adaptiv+ Artificial Intelligence. We are focussed on helping both Professional Traders and
    1 主题 9 评论
  • 版本: 1.0
  • 激活: 10
**Situation Analysis EA — Turn Market Chaos into Calculated Profit**

Most Expert Advisors chase indicators.  
**Situation Analysis EA reads the entire market situation** — and only trades when the odds are decisively in its favor.

### The Strategy Behind the Edge
Situation Analysis is not a simple grid, martingale, or single-indicator system. It is a multi-layered decision engine that continuously evaluates:

- Real-time market structure and momentum across correlated instruments (especially gold and silver crosses: XAUUSD, XAUAUD, XAGUSD, XAEUR, plus major FX pairs)
- Volatility regime and liquidity conditions
- Relative strength and divergence between related assets
- Risk-reward asymmetry at the current price level
- Adaptive take-profit and stop-loss placement based on the live situation rather than fixed pips

The result is a selective, high-conviction trading style. It opens relatively few trades (only 66 in this forward test period) but captures large, high-probability moves — especially on the precious-metals complex where it has shown exceptional edge. Every position is fully automated, with dynamic [tp] and [sl] management visible in the trade history.

### Live Forward-Test Performance (Demo Track Record)
**Account:** Situation analysis EA vps 25  
**Broker:** OnFin Ltd | MetaTrader 4 | 1:200 leverage | 100% autotrading  
**Period:** April – early August 2026 (starting capital $1,000)

| Metric                  | Result              |
|-------------------------|---------------------|
| **Net Growth**          | **+156.30%**        |
| Absolute Profit         | **+$1,562.96**      |
| Current Balance/Equity  | **$2,562.96**       |
| Average Monthly Return  | **+28.29%**         |
| Average Daily Return    | **+0.82%**          |
| Maximum Drawdown        | **19.23%**          |
| Drawdown on Balance     | **8.56%**           |
| Profit Factor           | **5.63**            |
| Win Rate                | **60.6%**           |
| Total Trades            | 66                  |
| Expectancy per Trade    | **+$23.68**         |
| Sharpe Ratio            | 0.39                |

**Monthly breakdown 2026:**  
Apr –0.75% → May +12.02% → **Jun +90.54%** → Jul +15.01% → Aug +5.20% (month still open)  
**Year-to-date: +156.30%**

The equity curve shows controlled early growth followed by powerful acceleration once the system locked into favorable multi-week situations on gold and related pairs — exactly what a true “situation analysis” approach is designed to do.

### Why Traders Are Paying Attention
- Exceptionally high Profit Factor (5.63) with only moderate drawdown
- Consistent positive expectancy and strong risk-adjusted results
- Real forward-test track record (not curve-fitted backtest)
- Fully hands-free 100% autotrading
- Transparent trade log: every entry, exit, SL/TP and comment is visible

This is not another “set and forget” EA that blows up after a few months. It is a disciplined situation-driven system that waits for high-quality setups and then executes with precision.

**Ready to put institutional-grade situation analysis to work on your account?**

The forward-test results speak for themselves.  
Situation Analysis EA is currently available for serious traders who want an automated edge built on real market intelligence — not hope.

Contact us today for pricing, set files, and installation support.  
Your next 156% could start with a single situation.
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
专家
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
专家
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
专家
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
专家
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
专家
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
专家
注意 ：商品的点差和经纪商滑点以及VPS的速度，对EA交易的结果都有一定的影响。建议黄金点差3.0，美日点差1.7，欧美点差1.5，如果低于以上数值效果更好。所租用的VPS到经纪商的服务器ping值最好在10ms以下。另外要求经纪商的最小止损位置越小越好，0是最佳。 此EA是一款箱体突破型的交易系统，对进场的每单都有仓位控制，在单子入场后的处理方式有两种：可选追踪止损或保护止损，以下图片中都包括了测试过程的时间段、经纪商点差、商品名称、EA所使用的参数；更重要的是包括起始资金、最终盈利、胜率、盈亏比等重要值得参考的信息，所以请仔细查看以下图片。另外最后三张收益小点图片的参数比较适合经纪商滑点比较大的平台，可供参考。 参数：   MaxSpread -所允许商品的最大点差，如果超过这个值挂单会删除，并暂停 stoptime分钟时间， 建议XAUUSD-100，USDJPY-50，EURUSD-50 stoptime -如上说明：点差拉大时休息的时间，10表示休息10分钟。   Inp -技术指标参数，一般为整数值，可以为12、18、24等   TimeFrame -加载所在图表周期，建议
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
专家
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
专家
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
专家
With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
专家
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
CSM System
Michal Milko
专家
The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
TSO Price Channel
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
专家
TSO Price Channel is complete trading strategy focused on creating profit from market volatility. The system takes advantage of the intrinsic tendency of the market to reach its periodic maximum and minimum levels. By allowing the use of multiple instruments, the exposure of the system to any single instrument is reduced. Complete strategy including fully integrated positive and negative management. Works on any instrument. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Ba
Marrykey stock indexes
Kostiantyn Kuzmin
专家
注意這一點很重要：不要使用此系統進行貨幣對交易。 注意這一點非常重要：如果沒有針對所選代理的單獨設置文件，請不要使用此系統進行交易和測試。 Marrykey股指 - 黃牛系統是建立在一種混合組合學一目均衡表配備了6個不同的策略和設計主要是為了在美國股市指數，如S＆P500，NASDAQ，道瓊斯，Russell2000工作。該系統能夠在從M5到W1的幀上操作，並具有靈活的設置。系統可以在任何時間框架上安裝，默認情況下我們使用D1。 Marrykey股指 - 已通過增加大量的具體時間框架選擇訂單的補償虧損交易的功能，該功能是基於系統的數理統計。 Marrykey股票指數 - 配備自動風險管理。系統的穩定性是由兩個參數（每筆交易和止損風險）控制，提高止損，如果你想添加的系統穩定性降低交易的風險。 Marrykey股票指數 - 建議的最低存款額為500美元，系統操作有限，可以減少存款 您還可以交易沒有掉期的期貨指數，您需要啟用期貨交易選項，以便您可以更有效地使用對沖系統。 注意很重要：每個代理都需要適當的配置。利用槓桿1:10,1：20,1：30及以上。該系統具有版權保護，可防止訂單
The seed of a big tree
Jun Feng
专家
The seed of a big tree 这是一个基于价格波动性的全自动 EA ，采用价格与金额双重识别的特殊买卖原则。参数简单，适应性强，能够自如应对震荡、趋势、数据和新闻等各类行情，表现稳定。 运行周期：任意周期获得的结果相同。 EA的实时交易记录在下面链接可以查看： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 要求和建议： 请在EURUSD H1时间周期使用这个EA，强烈建议每周7天，每天24小时在VPS上运行。 参数说明： explanation：The seed of a big tree 0.01/12/$2000， 关于参数的简单说明。 Magiccode ： 113301， 魔术码，主要用于区分不同 EA 的订单。 startposition ： 0.05， 按照 10000 美元设计，根据实际账户资金每 2000 美元为 0.01。 profit ： 60， 按照 10000 美元设计，实际使用时根据余额按比例自行调整,12—120都是适当的。 distance ： 15， 挂单间距，也可适当调整,15—50都是适当的。 bun
Chicken peck rices
Jun Feng
专家
Chicken peck rices 这是一个基于价格突破的短线EA，参数简单，适应性强。 要求： 运行时间周期：H1； 账户类型：ECN，货币对点差≤3，如欧美，美日等品种； 挂单最小点差：0，即设置止损或止盈与现价的最小距离为0。 请用符合要求的账户挂EA以保障盈利的可靠性。 参数说明： explanation=chicken peck rices—EA名称。 Magiccode=112201—魔术码，用于区别不同EA的订单。 lots=1.0—仓位系数，1.0对应1万美元开单1手，根据余额自动调整比例开单，如余额为1.5万美元时，仓位自动调整为1.5手。 riskline=0—风控线，可根据账户资金自己设置，当账户净值低于设定值会平掉所有订单以控制最大风险。
YinYang hedging
Jun Feng
专家
YinYang hedging 这是一个全自动的双货币对冲EA，参数简单，具有对冲EA所具有的低风险、高适应性、表现稳定等特点。 使用要求： 运行时间周期：H1； EA加载品种：A品种，B品种无需加载EA； 最低账户资金：1000美元； 实际使用时将参数Test默认的true调为false； 建议每周7天，每天24小时在VPS上运行EA； 建议货币对：A-GBPUSD，B-EURUSD；A-AUDUSD，B-NZDUSD；A-EURCAD，B-USDCAD；A-GBPJPY，B-EURJPY。 声明： 因为MT4测试时只能开单单个品种，测试时B品种无法开单，但是EA在实际使用时是完全没有问题的，可以放心使用。 参数说明： Name=YinYang hedging—EA名称。 Pointvalue=10—品种标准点值，例如GBPUSD、EURUSD的标准点值为10美元，其他品种可自行计算。 Lot=0.10—仓位系数，0.1对应1万美元开单0.1手，根据余额自动调整比例开单，如余额为1.5万美元时，仓位自动调整为0.15手。 A=GBPUSD—对冲品种之一。 B=EURUSD—对冲品种之
Big Hunter
Mehdi Sabbagh
5 (1)
专家
The Multi Strategy Trading Robot This automated trading robot always uses stop loss. Big Hunter is specially designed to trade gold , but you can test it on other pairs since you have the access to the parameters. The robot uses different strategies like swing trading ,  momentum trading , position trading and more. It's backtested for the last 10 years under the harshest, simulated market conditions. Each trade has  unique SL, TP, Trailing stop, and breakeven. These parameters are variable a
The Revolution Simple Trade
Herry Gani
专家
THE REVOLUTION Simple Trade is suitable for all type of traders whether you are a Swing Trader, Day Trader or Scalper. THE REVOLUTION Package consist of 3 EAs which combine into a Single EA which can create many stategies depend on the trading skills used/known by each traders. We provide AUTO_SETTING expecially for beginner or no experience investors which this AUTO_SETTING will trade to achieve 1000 Points or 10%/month, and for traders/investors who have experiences in trading can develop thei
Crypto System Automatic
Michal Milko
专家
Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
The Revolution Target Achiever
Herry Gani
专家
The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
Broker
Andrey Spiridonov
专家
Broker Broker is a self-taught advisor. The algorithm of this adviser is constantly adjusting to the trading dynamics of the market. Advisor has a minimum number of parameters, which facilitates the work of beginners in the foreign exchange market. Advisor Benefits works on any time period works with any trade symbol no parameters that need optimization on each transaction, the adviser learns and adjusts to the current trading situation Advisor Parameters lot_persent = 10 - the volume of a trad
The Revolution Great Achiever FT
Herry Gani
专家
The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
Duality
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
Duality is an autonomous automated trading system that does not use dangerous methods of trading (no martingale, no averaging, no increase in the lot). The basis of the adviser's strategy is the correlation difference between candlestick formations and average price values ​​at different points in time relative to the main points of the report. Recommended use: EURUSD 5m, GBPUSD 5m, USDJPY 5m. Settings: Risk for Lot - risk percentage for the calculation of the trading lot; If MaxRisk = 0, lot
DawnScapl
Waichun Liao
5 (1)
专家
DawnScapl  采用全自动化交易，不使用马丁，加仓或不止损等方式。专为在低市场波动期间进行剥头皮而设计。运用多种高级算法交易，设计多道风控保驾护航。 使用货币对：具体查看参数例表提标。 工作周期时间： M15. 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/536396 一般建议 最低存款为100美元，   使用如：ICMARKETS,TICKMILL等价差小的平台. 参数 EA Comment - 订单注释 Slippage  - 最大允许价格滑点 Lots  - 固定下单手数 Auto_Risk  - 自动下单手数 TradeOnFriday-周五交易开关 Friday_Hour-如果周五交易为True,则止时间为停止新订交易时间
LeopardAdaptive
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
LeopardAdaptive is an advisor that works on the basis of candlestick analysis with simultaneous dissonance of three different embedded algorithms that determine the trend direction. The default settings of the advisor are optimal for working with four recommended trading instruments. The lot size or risk percentage can be selected by the trader. Every trade order has a stop loss and take profit. Recommended:  EURUSD 15m, GBPUSD 15m, USDCAD 15m, USDJPY 15m. Settings: Comment to order - comment t
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Situation Analysis EA
Semiu Kilaso
专家
**Situation Analysis EA — Turn Market Chaos into Calculated Profit** Most Expert Advisors chase indicators.   **Situation Analysis EA reads the entire market situation** — and only trades when the odds are decisively in its favor. ### The Strategy Behind the Edge Situation Analysis is not a simple grid, martingale, or single-indicator system. It is a multi-layered decision engine that continuously evaluates: - Real-time market structure and momentum across correlated instruments (especially
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